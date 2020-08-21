Karma and Luck, A Spirit-Centered Modern Lifestyle Collection of Jewelry and Home Decor Inspired by The Timeless Traditions of Eastern Cultures, Crafted with Powerful Gemstones, Crystals and Symbols to Awaken Deeper Awareness and Help You Manifest Your Dreams

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma and Luck is a lifestyle brand dedicated to uniting cultures around the globe, translating Eastern philosophies into universal timeless traditions. Our stores and website are a global bazaar, representing the finest local craftsmanship and the preservation of important regional craft traditions, all through a modern design lens. Karma and Luck collections are intended to transport you to communities around the world through cherished gifts and daily moments of connection.

Inspired by the desire to create more good energy, our sacred pieces are functionally crafted to help open the chakras for deeper awareness and a greater sense of peace, prosperity and joy.

It is with a deep respect reverence for the earth's most precious substances that we travel far and wide to source powerful crystals and gemstones with healing, cleansing and positive properties. We also incorporate ancient symbols of protection and strength long revered by diverse Eastern spiritual traditions.

Ultimately, we believe that each one of us has an incredible power to impact the world for the better by choosing to celebrate its beauty. All thoughts eventually become reality real things. If you focus on the negative, negativity will multiply. But if you fill your life with positivity, purpose and intention, you'll invite even more positivity and purpose. Karma and Luck surrounds you with good energy at home and when you're on the go, serving as your spiritual companion and helping you manifest your truest, most harmonious life.

In a world that prioritizes the individual and Western notions of happiness and success, it can be easy to lose track of what really matters and who we are at our core. Karma and Luck seeks to reawaken a deeper awareness through cultural and spiritual experiences inspired by the timeless traditions of the Far East, the Middle East and beyond. Our collections are infused with powerful gemstones, crystals and symbols that serve to direct the flow of positive energy and invite luck, health, prosperity and happiness into your life. Through purposeful, beautiful pieces that are objects handcrafted by skilled artisans around the globe, using traditional techniques passed down through generations, we seek to bring ancient knowledge together with stylish modern design — all while fostering genuine connection across cultures and releasing good energy into the world, onto our loved ones and most importantly, ourselves. Karma and Luck represents a desire for everyone to grow toward a state of true fulfillment and offers potent symbols of fortune and destiny that can be appreciated at with our home decor or carried with you throughout your day with our beautiful jewelry.

