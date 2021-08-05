Karma and Luck Celebrates Childhood Curiosity and Spirituality with First-Ever Children's Collection

ABOUT THE COLLECTION: Vladi Bergman, Karma and Luck's Founder and CEO, drew inspiration from his own childhood fascination with the many cultures and languages he grew up surrounded by. His limitless imagination fueled his world travels as he grew to adulthood. When founding Karma and Luck in 2015, Bergman had a goal to share the spiritual beauty and rich traditions of the global communities that welcomed him as a traveler.

Bergman says, "Encouraging childhood curiosity and creativity sets the stage for children to learn, grow, and keep asking questions. By introducing them to spirituality at a young age, they learn to listen to their intuition, to stay away from negative situations, and to always seek positive, nourishing energy. I hope the Karma Kids Collection provides inspiration and good karma to both parents and children."

The collection is designed with spiritual protection in mind, bringing together elements like Karma and Luck's signature Red String protection bracelet, Evil Eye charms to ward off negativity, and natural gemstones like Onyx, Rose Quartz, and Lapis Lazuli. Many pieces are adjustable to fit growing children and feature high-end touches of sterling silver and gold-plated brass. The collection includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, brooches, and more.

WHERE TO FIND THE COLLECTION:

Right in time for back-to-school, the collection is available to purchase online at www.karmaandluck.com .

ABOUT KARMA AND LUCK:

Karma and Luck was founded to connect cultures through fair trade and beautiful, handmade products featuring symbols of peace, kindness, and protection. Currently based in Las Vegas, Karma and Luck maintains a universal outlook. Every Karma and Luck piece is designed to bring good fortune to your home and to surround you with protective energy wherever you go. Learn more at www.karmaandluck.com or on Instagram at @karmaandluck.

