Karma and Luck is named one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine

"Americans are shopping with intention," says Karma and Luck CEO, Vladi Bergman, about the rapid growth. "They are looking for quality items that positively impact their lives and the world. Karma and Luck's mission to bring greater meaning to modern life is more relevant than ever. Our artisan-made, spiritual jewelry and home decor is designed with peace and healing in mind."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

ABOUT THE RANKING

ABOUT KARMA AND LUCK:

Karma and Luck was founded to connect cultures through fair trade and beautiful, handmade products featuring symbols of peace, kindness, and protection. Currently based in Las Vegas, Karma and Luck maintains a universal outlook. Every Karma and Luck piece is designed to bring good fortune to your home and to surround you with protective energy wherever you go. Learn more at www.karmaandluck.com or on Instagram at @karmaandluck.

