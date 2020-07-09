Karma And PATEO Announce Strategic Partnership To Develop Automotive Technologies

IRVINE, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, the Southern California-based luxury electric vehicle manufacturer and the developer of advanced technologies in automotive industry, and PATEO, an IoV (input/output virtualization) enterprise combining the best of internet/consumer electronics and automotive, have partnered to integrate the PATEO Qing Mobile solution as a Proof of Concept ("POC") , as a whole or in parts, to use in Karma Revero® GT vehicles.

Karma offers a technology-focused vehicle platform powered by advanced connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence, and can be utilized as a test-bed to help drive innovation.

"PATEO has been an innovative leader in connected vehicle, intelligent navigation and comprehensive telematics services for over two decades," said Dr. Lance Zhou, CEO of Karma Automotive. "We have been investing in product innovation and working to leverage new technology applications for Karma vehicles that improves connectivity. PATEO Qing Mobile is our new solution and we are excited to be working with the PATEO team to bring this new advanced technology to market. Furthermore, this partnership enhances Karma's readiness to mass produce in China."

"It's a great honor for PATEO to establish a strategic partnership with Karma Automotive, which represents PATEO's first deployment of hardware, software and cloud services with a foreign luxury auto brand, as well as the building of PATEO's international capabilities." PATEO CEO Ken (Yilun) YING said, "PATEO has helped many OEMs achieve intelligent transformation in China, and possesses rich operating experience and outstanding service capabilities in the luxury segment. We look forward to strengthening an all-round cooperation with Karma after it expands into the China market."

The collaboration's initial work will be focused on integrating PATEO Qing Mobile to the Karma Revero GT. Supported by Karma's fully certified products already on the road, a fully-operational manufacturing facility, and a complete line of engineering and design resources, PATEO Qing Mobile can bring their products to market quickly.

In addition, Karma and PATEO are seeking joint business opportunities to develop, operate and provide Digital Cockpit solutions in the market. This collaboration is an important evolution in digital cockpit and IoV that integrates a full set of software, hardware and cloud platforms that will improve connectivity solutions. Karma's Revero GT will pave the way for a successful partnership showcasing advanced technology solutions that drive value and results.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a developer of advanced technologies in automotive industry. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance version, the Revero GTS, later in 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

About PATEO

Headquartered in Shanghai, PATEO is a leading IoV enterprise in Asia that is mainly engaged in the R&D and manufacturing of intelligent telematics system and provision of subsequent supporting services. As an independent third-party service provider, it offers IoV products and services to mainstream auto groups in China as well as luxury brands like Bentley and JLR based on its commitment to building a cross-platform system that integrates vehicle, internet and mobile phone and centers around car life services. PATEO adheres to the vision of "Lead the Ultimate Intelligent Vehicle Experience, and Reconstruct the Lifestyle in Mobile Space", and is creating an ecosphere in the field of automotive intelligentization. In the nearly ten years since its establishment, PATEO has invested more than CNY 1 billion in R&D, and been continuously investing 28% of its annual revenue in it, boasting a full set of qualifications for IoV operations in the China market. In terms of intelligent connectivity patent, PATRO ranks 1st for two years in a row.

For more information, please visit www.pateo.com.cn/en.

