Karma Automotive Adds Strength To In-House Marketing Team

"Ivan brings the kind of start-up mindset and diverse experience in global tech and automotive environments we need to build out a world-class in-house marketing team," Zhou said. "Karma continues to attract the kinds of top talent and leadership required to achieve our goals and execute on a solid product plan that spans the next decade."

Wang comes to Karma from Faraday Future where he served as Global Director of Social Media and Digital Marketing and was a member of its Global Marcom Strategy Committee, responsible for all of the company's Marketing & Communications projects globally. Prior to his role at Faraday, Wang lead Social Media and Digital Marketing at LeEco, a China-based streaming video and consumer technology company, where he managed content strategy for all external communications for its Asia-Pacific markets. Wang also held roles at Cheetah Mobile, the world's leading mobile utility and content app developer, and Xiaomi Tech, the largest wearable device manufacturer and fourth largest smartphone maker globally.

"I'm excited to join Karma and help lead the organization's in-house marketing team and its efforts to create the kind of compelling and engaging content and consumer-facing strategies required to build long-term brand value and support the company's well-funded business strategy," Wang said. "It's important we promote collaboration within the overall marketing communications team to create the right consumer narrative and ensure our story is aligned and coordinated across all external and internal channels."

Karma's "Value-Forward" business plan is centered on nurturing and growing a unique luxury electric vehicle niche. The brand is defined by exclusive design and craftsmanship, intuitive and integrated high technology, an owner experience with unrivaled treatment, and personalized customization that allows every Karma vehicle to be special. Zhou's strategy also encourages collaboration with the right business partners to help accelerate technology and product development

Wang earned a B.A. in Applied Linguistics and Language Studies from Chung-Yuan University in Taiwan. His new role, which reports directly to Zhou until a pending organizational structure is finalized, illustrates the brand's strong commitment to more proactive and robust marketing communications efforts in both the U.S. and China.

"You will see increasing evidence of that in 2019 through our active participation at and around CES, the New York International Auto Show, Auto Shanghai 2019, Monterey Car Week, and AutoMobility LA 2019," Zhou added.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

