Karma Automotive Announces New Dealer Partner In Manhattan, New York

"We are excited to have Manhattan Motorcars join the Karma dealership network," said Mr. Brian Miller, the Principle of Karma Manhattan. "There has never been a better time to buy an electric car in New York State. We look forward to sharing Karma's brand and products with our clients and providing them the unique luxury electric vehicle experience that they are looking for."

Over the past 7 months, Karma Automotive added 5 new dealer partners to further Karma's goal in entering top luxury markets in North America and around the world.

"The Northeastern United States—and New York State in particular— is an important area for Karma as we look to share our vision for a high-tech and sustainable future," said Joost de Vries, Karma's Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience. "Manhattan Motorcars is a perfect partner to support our goals in helping to grow our business on the East Coast. We believe the new Karma GS-6 suits their clients' lifestyle and tastes very well."

Karma Manhattan, Manhattan Motorcars Inc. is located at 270 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at 866-325-1538, or online at www.manhattanmotorcars.com

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which include both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

