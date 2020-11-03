Karma Automotive Announces New Dealer Partner in San Antonio, Texas

"It's our pleasure to have Principle Karma join the Karma dealership network and continue their expansion here in Texas," said Abigail Kampmann, the Chief Executive Officer of Principle Karma. "With our upscale lineup of vehicles, Principle Karma will offer our clients outstanding customer service and a luxury experience from start to finish."

Over the past 6 months, Karma added 10 new dealer partners as it looks to expand its global presence into new and emerging markets here in North America and abroad.

"We're extremely honored to have Principle Karma join our established dealer network during this critical process of our international expansion." said Joost de Vries, Karma's Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Experience. "This will certainly help to increase our brand reach across the country as we strive to offer the best experience for our customers."

Principle Karma is located at 153 Treeline Park, Ste. 200, San Antonio, TX, 78209. By telephone they can be reached at (210)-886-8483, or online at http://www.principlekarma.com.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network comprised of 36 locations in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2019 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing resource opportunities to other companies. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

