Karma Automotive Announces New Dealer Partner In Seattle, Washington

"We're proud to have Park Place Motors join the Karma dealership network and introduce the Karma brand to our local customers," said David Bingham, the CEO of Park Place Motors Ltd. "Adding Karma to our lineup of luxury automotive brands, while also providing the best levels of customer service, is consistent with what our customers expect."

This year, Karma added new dealer partners in both North America and Europe, as it looks to expand its global presence into new and emerging areas.

"We're continuing to build on our existing dealer franchise footprint and introduce our brand to more customers around the world. The addition of Karma Bellevue to our established dealer network is a critical step in that process," said Joost de Vries, VP of Global Sales and Customer Experience at Karma. "These new dealer partners will allow us to share our exciting new GS-6 lineup with a larger customer base and build on our brand promise of 'charged emotion beyond EV™'."

Park Place Motors is located at 1880 136th Place NE, Bellevue, WA 98005, by telephone at 425-562-1000, or online at www.parkplaceltd.com.

For more on Karma Automotive and the dealer network, please visit http://karmanewsroom.com.

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which include both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SAFE HARBOR DISCLOSURE

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and include Karma Automotive's expectations. Forward-looking statements typically can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "believe," and similar terms. Although Karma believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the automotive industry, competition in certain markets, the volatility of battery prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in government regulation of markets and of environmental emissions, and our ability to achieve the expected benefits and timing of our electric vehicle projects. Karma Automotive undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause Karma's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect Karma Automotive's future results.

"Apple CarPlay" is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. "Android Auto" is a trademark of Google, Inc.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

www.karmaautomotive.com

