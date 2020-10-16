Karma Automotive Announces Pricing For All-electric GSe-6

Karma created a website at http://www.karmaautomotive.com/reserve to share additional spec information and facilitate pre-orders for the GSe-6. For a fully-refundable $100 deposit, interested individuals can reserve a place in line for the vehicle, which will be available for delivery in 2021. The GSe-6 sedan will retain the award-winning design of the Revero® GT, extending the brand's heritage and now featuring a price that will help introduce customers to the "new luxury" segment.

"We are pleased to announce that our first all-electric vehicle is now available for pre-order at a price point that is competitive with other vehicles in the space," said Joost de Vries, Karma's VP of global sales and customer experience. "We have been producing vehicles here in the U.S.A. for a while and the new all-electric GSe-6 was the next logical step in our progression as a company. We like to say we go 'beyond EV' and this vehicle -- combined with our existing extended range EV technology in the Revero® GT -- offers consumers a unique solution for their next vehicle purchase."

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with an assembly plant located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network comprised of 36 locations in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2019 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com , or www.karmanewsroom.com.

(*) Suggested MSRP (exclusive of taxes, fees and delivery charges)

