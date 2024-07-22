Karma Automotive, California's First and Only Ultra-Luxury Automaker, Stakes its Claim at Monterey Car Week with a New Portfolio Forged by the American Spirit and Breakthrough Technological Innovation

Kaveya Super-Coupe Exudes Exceptional Levels of Customization as Global Premiere of "GT-UV" Design Study Takes Multi-Terrain Capability in a Bold New Direction

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps no location greater epitomizes the grandeur of California, making Monterey Car Week the ideal stage and moment for Karma Automotive to clearly state its intentions: to become the first American ultra-luxury automaker since the departure of the greats -- Auburn, Duesenberg, Packard and Pierce-Arrow -- in the late1930s.

Karma Automotive's itinerary at Monterey Car Week commences at "The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering" on Friday, August 16, at 10am, when the company will reveal the production-ready interior of the striking Karma Kaveya super-coupe; together with the Global Premiere of the "GT-UV" Design Study (name to be announced), which creates a new vehicle segment to be occupied by Karma alone. The stunning Karma Gyesera four-seater will join Kaveya and the "GT-UV" on the Karma Automotive stand at The Quail.

On Saturday, August 17, at the Monterey Motorsports Festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, the Karma Kaveya will be shown alongside the 3rd Generation Karma Revero, which features a trailblazing E-REV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) powertrain that seamlessly blends electric and ICE power, delivering both impressive range and exhilarating performance.

On Sunday, August 18, at the 73rd Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Karma Kaveya will grace the Concept Lawn concurrent with the Concours taking place on the Pebble Beach Golf Links Hole 18 Fairway. Preceding these events on Thursday, August 15, Karma Automotive President Marques McCammon will host a private evening reception for its valued clients at an undisclosed location.

Moreover, beyond the beauty of its cars alone, Karma will continue to share insights to its intellect, innovation, and capability which further certify its entry to the ultra-luxury pantheon, with additional press announcements to follow as Monterey Car Week approaches.

Exceptional Personalization and Customization

"Every Karma we build will be shaped to fit the person who is driving it, owning it, and loving it," says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive. "We're going to show the world how we create experiences on a very personal level, and those experiences will manifest in the way the cars look, drive and feel, and also in the technology we offer."

The 3rd Generation Karma Revero, which begins delivering to clients in the 4th Quarter of this year, will be the first production vehicle to demonstrate the company's highly curated approach to personalization. The public's first glimpse of that capability is revealed with the Karma Kaveya's production-ready interior, which makes its Global Premiere at Monterey Car Week.

Global Premiere: Karma Kaveya with Production-Ready Interior

Presently undergoing development testing and anticipated for 2026, the Karma Kaveya is draped in carbon fiber bodywork with butterfly doors, offering up to 1,000 HP of pure electric power with estimated pricing from $300,000 (USD). At Monterey Car Week, the Kaveya's production-ready interior breaks cover, demonstrating the company's fastidious attention to detail and exceptional capability for personalization.

The central hallmark of Karma Automotive's new design language is the Comet Line, which forms a wake from the Kaveya's nose through its bonnet, enshrouding its cockpit then tapering downwards to its conclusion through the butterfly doors, capturing an aura akin to a stealth jet. Its interior, evocative of spaceflight, is built to suit each client's every demand in concert with Karma Design, and Kaveya's interior atmosphere will benefit from the first-ever in-car audio system by luxury audio brand, Master & Dynamic.

The interior of the Karma Kaveya as specified for its Global Premiere draws inspiration from Alchemy; the interaction of interior surfaces and textural contrasts between gloss black, suede and leather, punctuated by metallic elements that quietly shimmer orange and blue, as if fired in a kiln. Midnight blue leather produced in partnership with Bridge of Weir conjures the vastness of outer space, completing a cohesive narrative from the Kaveya's exterior Comet Line and "Interstellar Silver" paintwork through to its interior. Non-essential displays remain hidden until summoned, following a "reductionary" approach that enables the driver to remain focused on the pleasure of driving.

Global Premiere: Karma "GT-UV" Design Study

With its name and further details to be confirmed following the Global Premiere, the Design Study establishes a new segment of multi-terrain capable vehicle, the "GT-UV," or Grand Touring Utility Vehicle. Its signature Comet Line draws exotic proportions, projecting an otherworldly boldness to deliver a dramatic four-seater concept unseen before in the ultra-luxury segment, or anywhere else.

Please stay tuned as more news continues to be released detailing Karma Automotive at Monterey Car Week.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, manufacturing electric and E-REV (Extended Range Electric Vehicles) at its production facility in Moreno Valley, CA, with its executive and design headquarters in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. The 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury plug-in hybrid, will be introduced in 4th Quarter 2024, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera four-seater is anticipated in 2025, and in 2026, the Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with up to 1,000 horsepower and butterfly-doors, will arrive. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

