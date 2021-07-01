Karma Automotive Debuts First Club Car Current Vehicles Produced Under Contract Manufacturing Agreement With AYRO

The relationship with AYRO is part of Karma Automotive's ongoing business-to-business (B2B) initiatives, utilizing KICC and the company's OEM expertise and capabilities, to provide manufacturing, engineering, design, and other services to customers in the mobility space.

By combining AYRO's end-user, market intelligence and engineering expertise with KICC's manufacturing capabilities and development experience, the companies aim to deliver light-duty trucks and electric delivery vehicles to businesses across the U.S. The Club Car Current is engineered for multiple bed options and accessories—van box, pickup truck with sides, flatbed configurations—for fleet versatility. It is also certified under California's California Air Resource Board (CARB) Certification Program with "cleanest" scores for global warming and air quality of zero emission vehicles, making it an ideal solution for the local market. .

"Having the first of these vehicles roll off the line at our KICC facility is a great step forward in our relationship with AYRO and Club Car and will help us deliver on our Climate Pledge efforts to become net-zero by 2040," said Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to growing our B2B business and delivering clean energy vehicles for other customers in the future."

Karma Chief of Staff, Mikael Elley, said, "KICC's strategic Southern California location near major supply routes, combined with our expertise and proximity to one of the largest electric vehicle markets, makes us an attractive partner. Our proven capabilities and quick turnaround times enable us to work with a wide range of customers—including startups and traditional automakers—to make their products succeed."

"Karma is helping us meet strong demand from our fleet customers in delivering the initial run of vehicles from their Moreno Valley facility despite supply chain hurdles impacting production for the rest of the industry," said AYRO CEO Rod Keller. "These purpose-built electric vehicles are fully customizable, affordable and available now, delivering on our brand promise to provide real-world solutions that meet the needs of businesses of all types."

"Karma has done a fantastic job in meeting tight deadlines, and their plant exceeded our rigorous quality standards in assembling the new 2022 Club Car Current," said Club Car Commercial Leader, Brant Mitchell. "The Current features new options for improved safety and comfort in the same compact, customizable design that universities, restaurants, governments, hospitals, hotel resorts, sports stadiums, and airports across the U.S. have come to love."

ABOUT KICC

Beginning operations in 2017 and re-named in 2019, the Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) is California-based Karma Automotive's production hub. The KICC facility in Moreno Valley, CA houses production of the company's current model, the 2022 Karma GS-6 luxury electric vehicle. In addition to providing high quality craftsmanship and technology integration for Karma vehicles, KICC also provides contract manufacturing, engineering, and other services for various companies in the mobility space.

KICC sprawls over 556,000 square feet and is home to the company's chassis and body shops, trim and final assembly, e-coat and paint shop, complete flash and end-of-line testing. The facility contains the very latest in automotive technology and tooling all under one roof.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

ABOUT CLUB CAR

With over 60 years of experience in innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility, and personal transportation vehicles. Founded in 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, built with an uncompromised desire for superior performance. As an industry leader in electrification and sustainability, Club Car is proud to be at the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies.

ABOUT AYRO, INC.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc., engineers and manufactures purpose-built electric vehicles to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customizable deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO's agile EVs are an eco-friendly micro-distribution alternative to gasoline vehicles. The AYRO Club Car Current is the only zero-emission, light-duty EV known to AYRO that can be optimized for the needs of any sustainable fleet. AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility, and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for micro-mobility. For more information, visit www.ayro.com.

KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SAFE HARBOR DISCLOSURE

