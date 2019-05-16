Karma Automotive Grows California Investment With New Customer Experience Center

The announcement comes on the heels of a recent relaunch of Karma's Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), a $100M facility that will house production of the company's new 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle and one that will provide the ultimate in customization, craftsmanship and technology integration. Karma's new Customer Experience Center, which represents further investment in the company's Moreno Valley-based facility, is expected to start hosting new owners when the company launches the 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle later this year, according to Louise Bristow, Karma's Director of Customer Experience and VVIP Programs.

"Karma's passion for our discerning luxury customers is what drives us to provide them with an ownership experience that's both personal and special," Bristow explains. "Our KICC Customer Experience Center will offer every owner the opportunity to make a personal connection with the people behind our brand, showcasing our exclusive design and craftsmanship capabilities, intuitive technology, personalized customization and VVIP customer treatment."

An indoor lounge, inspired by Karma's California roots, provides a place to relax, configure Karma vehicles and learn about the company's approach to technology and customization. While static displays will play a role in educating and inspiring owners, the addition of a dynamic test track experience - located alongside the new experience center - will allow proud new Revero GT drivers the opportunity to put their new vehicle through its paces without constraints.

"Key components from Karma's electric powertrain, chassis and infotainment system will be showcased in an art-gallery setting providing customers a deeper understanding of what makes our cars so capable and technologically advanced," Bristow added. "Individual craftsmanship studios will showcase Karma's commitment to the art of the bespoke, and those who own a new Karma will find themselves in a special reveal room where their car will be hand-delivered by the team that carefully crafted it largely by hand."

In addition to the new Customer Experience Center, Karma creates unique ownership experiences through its VVIP California Experience. New owners who have taken delivery of their Revero within the last year are invited to join a three-day curated program designed to express the brand's gratitude for being part of its journey. Visiting owners are housed at one of Orange County's top luxury hotels and tour Karma's Southern California facilities where they gain deep insight into how its vehicles are designed and created.

KICC, along with its new Customer Experience Center is expected to play a key role in advancing the company's growing presence in the luxury electric vehicle niche. Technological innovation and personalized customization are among the key elements of Karma's business and product plan that spans the next decade and includes a new, full BEV, multi-product platform from 2021.

Karma's investment in Southern California underscores its commitment to remain and do business in a state it draws so much inspiration from. Production of the new 2020 Revero GT commences later this year.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

