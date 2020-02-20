Karma Automotive Makes European Debut at 2020 Geneva International Motor Show

Karma's European mission is building an organization with retailers and partners that embody its goals of offering leading automotive design, cutting edge technology, personalized customization and an outstanding customer experience. The automaker is currently supported by a network of over 29 retailers worldwide, with a growing European retail network including Karma France, Karma Sweden, Karma Spain and Karma Netherlands.

"The Geneva International Motor Show is among the most prestigious events in the automotive industry and provides Karma the right opportunity to showcase our luxury electric vehicles to Europe's discerning luxury customers," says Rogier Kroymans, Karma's VP European Sales and Network Development. "Karma is the only automaker designing, engineering, marketing and handcrafting our vehicles in Southern California; we believe this level of personalized craftsmanship, coupled with Karma's striking products and vision of a high-tech sustainable future is a compelling combination that the European luxury market will find truly unique."

The Revero, which will be exhibited at GIMS 2020 in March, is Karma's original luxury electric vehicle, powered by dual electric motors. The Revero features an efficient four-cylinder turbocharged engine which powers an on-board electric generator and enhances overall vehicle performance. Karma's European retailers will offer a strictly limited number of Revero units in line with the company's international expansion plans, ahead of future product arriving on the continent.

In addition to displaying its Revero at GIMS 2020, Karma will also showcase its 2020 Revero GT, currently available in North America. The Revero GT, recently named the 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ by Green Car Journal, maintains the soul-stirring design and sustainability of the original Revero, while also offering an elegant new redesign comprised of sustainably-sourced high-quality materials, reimagined infotainment and technology, and an enhanced electric architecture.

Both vehicles offer drivers the best of both worlds; dual electric motors powering the vehicle's on-board electric generator with exceptional performance and handling. The Revero and Revero GT's extended range technology ensures that whether a driver is navigating city streets or grand touring across the continent, the Revero is equipped with electricity for a sustainable journey. Pricing and specifications will be announced during the Geneva International Motor Show.

Karma is also using its next-generation technology, artful aesthetics and customized elements to develop full-BEV platforms. This future direction is evidenced by Karma's SC2 Concept car, unveiled at last year's AutoMobility LA, the Los Angeles Auto Show's annual media and industry event. Featuring cutting-edge technology and design, the SC2 Concept is a bold statement to Karma's emergence as a high-tech mobility incubator, embodying world class luxury design and Karma intellectual property. A striking full-BEV concept, SC2 delivers an impressive 1100 HP and advances from 0 to 60mph in under 1.9 seconds.

Beyond its rapidly increasing global retail footprint and product introduction, Karma's momentum is partly driven by its position as a technology-focused brand, offering its design, engineering, technology and manufacturing resources to OEMs, startups and like-minded partners who wish to speed product development or add Karma's industry-leading design and technology services.

Visitors and media attending GIMS 2020 can visit the Karma exhibit, located at stand 2241 to experience the luxury electric Revero and Revero GT firsthand.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although Karma is best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, the company has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious.

The company's original Revero and 2020 Revero GT are luxury electric vehicles powered by dual electric motors that embody Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Karma's retail partners in Europe are now delivering the Revero to customers and will begin offering the Revero GT in late 2020 and beyond. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

http://www.karmaautomotive.com/

