Karma Automotive Named "Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium"

Karma will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders' loyal fans — offering them the opportunity to enjoy and interact with Karma like never before.

"We welcome Karma Automotive as the 'Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium' and are pleased to feature their products for Raider Nation," said Raiders President, Dan Ventrelle.

Karma's Director of Marketing and Partnerships, Troy Beetz added, "The Raiders' connection to their fervent fan base and Commitment to Excellence and Karma's passion for creating an emotional driving experience is what makes this relationship a perfect match. We look forward to sharing the Karma experience with them and the rest of the patrons attending other events at Allegiant Stadium throughout the year."

In addition to Karma's presence at Allegiant Stadium and event sponsorship opportunities, the luxury electric vehicles producer will create the Karma Auto Lounge adjacent to the Owner's Suite on the Club level. Karma will also place signage throughout Allegiant Stadium and sponsor a parking area that will include Karma-branded electric vehicle charging stations. Karma will also incorporate digital signage inside Allegiant Stadium as well as outside on the massive marquee that faces the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

The relationship incorporates the Karma brand with the Raiders' digital, print, online and broadcast channels, access to a luxury suite, club seats, and will integrate Raiders Alumni appearances.

ABOUT KARMA AUTOMOTIVE

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017 offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms.

Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which include both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a global events destination, highlighted by the arrival of the NFL's iconic Raiders in 2020. Allegiant Stadium, which won "Best Venue" honors at the 2020 World Football Summit Industry Awards, is ideally located for both visitors and locals, fully enclosed and climate-controlled with a capacity of 65,000. The technologically advanced stadium will host world-class entertainment including concerts and sporting events such as the Pac-12 Championship Game and Las Vegas Bowl and serves as the home of UNLV Football. The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/.

ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Raiders began play in the American Football League in 1960 and are in their 62nd year of professional football competition, including the last 52 years as a member club of the National Football League. Over seven memorable decades, the Raiders won one AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships; participated in five Super Bowls; played in 14 Championship games; won or tied for 17 Division titles; reached the playoffs in 22 seasons; played in 44 postseason games; and finished 37 seasons at .500 or better. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the first NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to community engagement, youth initiatives, multicultural awareness, and global outreach. The Raiders played in Oakland from their inception through 1982, relocated to Los Angeles in 1983, moved back to Oakland in 1995, and made Las Vegas its home in 2020. The Raiders base training and business operations in Henderson and play home games at Allegiant Stadium, a fully enclosed, state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 65,000 located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Raiders maintain a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official website and social media channels. For more information, please visit www.raiders.com or follow @raiders on Twitter and Instagram.

