Karma Automotive Names New VP of Global Finance

"Leo's deep experience guiding brands through rapid growth periods will help make Karma more diversified and open to new market opportunities beyond the traditional automotive model which focuses purely on design, manufacturing and retail," says Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "He will help lead our technology investments and drive to establish new financial partnerships."

Karma Capital is among a growing list of dedicated business units Zhou is creating to maximize the company's value through a blend of independent product and technology development, collaborative partnerships to access new innovation, and syndicate internal engineering and customization capabilities. The new unit is tasked with making strategic investments in automotive technology companies, helping Karma sell or license its engineering resources and intellectual property, and securing new investors.

Lin comes to Karma from NIO USA, a Chinese-owned automobile manufacturer specializing in designing and developing electric autonomous vehicles, where he was VP of Finance and was among the core group first hired to establish the presence of the company's North America headquarters. At NIO, Lin managed the company's financial and operational infrastructure, helping to set the stage for a $1.8 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange last year.

Lin also served as CFO for both Red Digital Cinema, a renowned high-end brand of cinematography cameras, and Red Hydrogen, a new generation of smart phone maker. Prior to that, he held several positions at Monster, Inc., one of the most recognized consumer electronics accessories, most famous for its high-performance audio/video cables, power centers and headphones (Beats & Monster), ultimately serving as VP of Finance & Corporate Strategy, Chief Financial Officer. There, he helped reposition the company on the growth path to over $1 billion.

"I'm excited to join Karma Automotive at perhaps the most important time in its five-year history," Lin says, citing Karma's Q3 launch of its 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle to be followed by all-new fully-electrified global platform in 2021. "Karma's impressive engineering and design expertise is attracting the kind of business partners we need to speed our technology and product development and appeal to new investors."

Lin earned his B.A. in English & Maritime Commerce from Shanghai Maritime University, Shanghai, China; his MBA in Finance & International Business from the University of San Francisco; and completed the Harvard Business School's Executive Program on Corporate Strategies.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

https://www.karmaautomotive.com

