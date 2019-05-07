Karma Automotive Names New VP Of Human Resources

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Haslam, an accomplished human resources leader with strong track record of building successful global talent teams in tech start-ups and turnaround environments has joined Southern California-based Karma Automotive as Vice President, Human Resources to help facilitate business growth during a period of rapid product and technology introduction.

Doug Haslam has joined Southern California-based Karma Automotive as Vice President, Human Resources

"Doug is a master of building the kind of highly engaged workplace environments essential for successful business growth," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "His successful formula of creating highly-motivated global talent teams will play an important role in Karma's quest to build long-term brand value and bring our special luxury electric vehicle experience to new markets worldwide."

Haslam comes to Karma from Lucid Motors where he served as Vice President, Global Human Resources. There he led Lucid's efforts to attract and retain a world-class team, build a highly motivating and engaging culture, and establish Lucid as an employer of choice in the industry. Prior to Lucid, Haslam led HR at the GlobalFoundries headquarters site. He also ran their global support functions responsible for partnering with executives to develop and implement Human Resource programs and initiatives. Prior to GlobalFoundries, Doug led HR functions and provided consulting services to a number of Silicon Valley technology companies, including Rearden Commerce, Silicon Image, Borland Software, and Palm Computing.

"Growing an agile, nimble and engaged workforce that moves quickly with a sense of urgency will be Karma's big advantage as it takes bold steps to usher in a new era for the company," said Haslam, alluding to the automaker's recent success at Auto Shanghai 2019 where it punctuated its design, customization and high-tech engineering capabilities by presenting three new products, the 2020 Karma Revero GT, Karma GT designed by Pininfarina and the Karma SC1 Vision concept car.

"Karma has an opportunity to create a shining star in California," he added. "I'm excited to help advance Dr. Lance's Value Forward business strategy and Karma's pursuit of an open-platform philosophy to attract partners, technology and know-how, create efficiency and enhance long-term brand value."

Haslam, who reports to John Wilson, Karma's Co-Chief of Staff and Chief Legal Officer, earned a B.A. in History & Government from Ohio University and an M.P.A. with an emphasis in Organizational Behavior from UCLA.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Learn more about Karma Automotive at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

http://www.karmaautomotive.com

