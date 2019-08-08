Karma Automotive SC1 Vision Concept Set For Debut At Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

"The SC1 is a signpost to Karma's future," says Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "Designed and engineered in less than 12 months, SC1 is a full battery electric vehicle that explores the brand's striking design language and the innovative technology integration possible through our collaborative Open Platform strategy."

The SC1 Vision Concept seamlessly integrates a new infotainment architecture with 5G connectivity and a humanized communication system with touch, voice, eye and graphical interfaces. Artificial Intelligence understands conventional language and commands, while a camera-based eye tracking system is capable of biometric identification, allowing for the multi-modal authentication of occupants. The eye-tracking system monitors a driver's irises, eyelids and gaze – should the driver become distracted or fatigued, AI safely takes control of the vehicle.

With the help of eight radars, six Lidar sensors, and half dozen external cameras, the SC1 Vision Concept is readied for autonomous driving in the future, with cityscape and points of interest displayed in augmented reality. Both driver and passenger can immerse themselves in comfort with an all-new surround audio system with dedicated sound environments for both driver and passenger. Karma will soon offer audio capabilities similar to the SC1 Vision Concept's system through the company's guided customization program.

"The SC1 Vision Concept draws its inspiration from Karma's pioneering spirit," says Andreas Thurner, Karma's VP of Global Design and Architecture. "The SC1 is thought-provoking -- it conjures a new definition of luxury and style with distinct Karma DNA."

The SC1 Vision Concept features a one-off florescent orange paint scheme with flakes of violet mica capturing stunning sunset colors, juxtaposed by a darker palleted interior fading from black to deep indigo. A bold body design is reminiscent of an H-1 aircraft, with impressive length stretching from the car's front axle to windscreen. Striking patented articulating hinge doors open in a winged motion, gently rising up and forward, rotating around front wheels. The SC1 Vision Concept's interior prioritizes simplicity and ease of use, eliminating excess to reveal a stratified design with a multi-dimensional in-cabin experience. The car's battery is housed in a center tunnel cascading down from dashboard into seats, before gliding upward to the deck lid.

The SC1 Vision Concept will be displayed on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday, August 18. During Monterey Car Week, Karma Automotive will also showcase its new 2020 Revero GT alongside the Karma GT designed by Pininfarina at an exhibit on Peter Hay Hill from Thursday, August 15 through Sunday, August 18. Guests will also have the opportunity to drive the 2020 Revero GT themselves.

