Karma Automotive Uses AutoMobility LA To Showcase Tech-Focused Ecosystem To Drive Its Continued Growth

"Karma is evolving beyond a car company to become a tech-driven brand equally focused on being an important engineering, design, customization resource and high-tech incubator to others," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "As the only company creating and building cars in Southern California today, Karma's presence at these two major automotive forums reinforces our commitment to and our investment in the region."

Karma's plans for AutoMobility LA, the Los Angeles Auto Show's annual media and industry event, and 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show include:

Global Product Reveals:

Tuesday, Nov. 19 : Global introduction of both the Karma Revero GTS, a performance version of the 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle, and the SC2, a new concept car and evolution of the dramatic SC1 Vision Concept unveiled earlier this year. The company will also provide more insight about its business strategy comprised of a tech-focused ecosystem designed to significantly add value to the brand beyond retail sales alone. The media and industry-only event will occur at 11:40AM Pacific in AutoMobility LA's Technology Pavilion, located at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Karma provided a glimpse of its Nov. 19 product announcement by releasing an image of the new SC2, reflective of the company's future design direction and emergence as a technology incubator.

Karma's First Major North American Public Stand Display:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 , AutoMobility LA 2019: Karma's public stand located in the LA Convention Center's West Hall Concourse Foyer featuring the company's design, product and technology story, including a modular Drivable Mechanical and Electrical Platform.





Car Design News LA Forum 2019:

Wednesday, Nov. 20 : Andreas Thurner , Karma VP, Global Design and Architecture, will participate in the Car Design News LA Forum session, "New Way to Design," starting at 4:55PM in the AutoMobility LA Technology Pavilion.



Thurner will use the CDN Forum to showcase Karma Design, a dedicated business unit established to both drive the company's unique design identity and syndicate its styling services. Karma is growing its design capabilities in part by investing more than $1M to build an enhanced Design Studio at its Global Headquarters in Irvine, Calif.

Beyond its growing technology story, Karma's current momentum is partly driven by a period of rapid product introduction, including the U.S. launch of its 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle, to be followed by a new Karma global platform in 2021 and supported by a rapidly increasing retail footprint.

Media and industry professionals can register for 2019 AutoMobility LA (Nov. 18 - 21) at http://automobilityla.com/register/; tickets to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (Nov. 22 - Dec. 1) are available at https://laautoshow.com/tickets/.

Meet Karma Group and the 2020 Revero GT

As our name implies, Southern California-based Karma Group is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our growing number of retail partners in North America is accepting pre-orders of the Revero GT now with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2019. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images -- there you will learn why Karma is attracting innovators, entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and others looking for new ways to build a different kind of car company and a better future.

