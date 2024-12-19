Karma Automotive's Operational Network Expands with the Opening of its Satellite Office in the Detroit Region, and the Formation of Karma Automotive Europe B.V. Headquarters in The Netherlands

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, America's only ultra-luxury automaker which this month launches the 3rd Generation Karma Revero EREV sport sedan, today announces two significant milestones in its continuing expansion to grow its workforce, broaden its operational network and capabilities, and service its clients.

In the critical Detroit region, Karma Automotive is establishing a new satellite office, thereby greatly heightening its recruitment and sales infrastructure stateside. Located at 27101 Cabaret Drive, Novi, MI, this office will be home-base for approximately 10 new employees and industry consultants and provide the company with a foundation for recruiting from the vast, highly specialized pool of automotive talent for which Motor City is world-renowned. At this facility, Karma continues its collaboration with A123 Systems, the market pioneer in Lithium battery technologies for high-voltage applications, support and transport, energy storage and other forward-looking applications.

To meet growing demand for its EREV vehicles overseas, the company has formed Karma Automotive Europe B.V., the company's European Headquarters. Initially, approximately 6 employees will be based at this location at Beitel 11, 6466 GZ Kerkrade, The Netherlands. Karma Automotive B.V. spearheads the company's European sales, service and marketing operations, and is the ideal location given the region's affinity for clean energy and technologies which are exemplified by Karma Automotive's pioneering EREV powertrains.

"As a cutting-edge ultra-luxury automaker driven by equal parts technology and craftsmanship, Karma Automotive's success depends upon attracting and hiring the finest talent in the industry," says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive, "and our new corporate location in the Detroit region and formation of Karma Automotive B.V. amplifies our capabilities in both regards. Further, these locations heighten our capabilities to continue exceeding our client's demands as the Karma Automotive network expands."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only ultra-luxury automaker, and a pioneer of EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury EREV plug-in hybrid, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. Sales of Revero's ultra-exclusive, performance-tuned stablemate, Karma Invictus, will begin Q1 2025, alongside the Gyesera four-seater, arriving Q4 2025. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with up to 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in Q4 2026, incorporating SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed in collaboration with Intel Automotive. Further, Karma Automotive will provide Tier 1's and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with business-to-business SDVA solutions, as it does today with Karma Connect, its proprietary Vehicle Data Management and Over-the-Air services platform, which presently provides services to the world's second largest OEM. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East. ( www.karmaautomotive.com )

