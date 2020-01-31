Karma Debuts New Design Studio At Global Headquarters

The 12,000-square-foot design studio represents a multimillion-dollar investment and underscores Karma's efforts to enhance and grow its design services. The new studio strengthens the company's design capabilities as it readies itself for both future Karma design projects and those on behalf of other OEMs and startups. The new business unit is also tasked with offering luxury-lifestyle design services beyond automotive and developing and guarding the unique Karma's design language.

"Karma Design plays an important role in Karma's diversification efforts as we embrace new market opportunities and evolve toward the next phase of our future," says Dr. Lance Zhou, Karma CEO. "Our dedicated in-house design team will lend their expertise to other OEMs, startups and those seeking to leverage our luxury- lifestyle design services beyond automotive."

The new studio is designed to offer Karma's signature luxury offerings to others and features a customization room for clients to tailor jewels, colors and materials to their unique specifications, in addition to a trim shop. A floor-to-ceiling power wall provides designers the opportunity to show full-scale concepts digitally, while clay modeling is completed on a new surface plate and state-of-the-art measuring towers.

"As Karma moves forward in new and excited directions, our new Design Studio is equipped to deliver luxury design services to both discerning Karma customers and business enterprises," says Andreas Thurner, Karma's Global Vice President, Design and Architecture. "The architecture of the new studio is minimalistic and modern; it is certain to bring fresh inspiration to our designers, partners and customers."

Led by Thurner, Karma Design's dedicated team encompasses skilled designers from across the globe with experience in a variety of industries including automotive, fashion, luxury goods and more. In addition to designing future Karma product, Karma designers will also lend their creative expertise and signature luxury offerings to OEMs, startups and design projects beyond automotive.

Karma's design team is responsible for the iconic design language exhibited in the company's striking SC1 and SC2 concept cars, and its reimagined 2020 Revero GT, which recently received the 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year Award. The new design studio is part of a wider investment of more than $10M in new infrastructure at Karma's Global Headquarters in Irvine, Calif., including a new dynamometer test facility and conference center.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance-version of that car, the Revero GTS, during the first quarter of 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

