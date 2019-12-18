Karma Group to Leverage NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Platform for Next-Generation Autonomous Electric Vehicles

Karma Group's path forward as a technology-focused innovator combines its two vehicle platforms and two core technologies with five intelligent ecosystems. Karma's vehicle platforms consist of its family of Revero vehicles and Project e-Klipse, its all-electric global platform starting in 2021. Its two core technologies include both full electric vehicles (BEVs) and extended range vehicles (EREVS). These platforms and technologies are supported by five intelligent ecosystems: Karma Skateboard, Cockpit, CarNet, Drive and Cloud. Karma's ecosystems and electric vehicle architecture can be scaled across different vehicle models and types, powered by cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and advanced connectivity.

Karma will leverage both NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier and DRIVE AGX Pegasus AI computing platforms for its autonomous driving systems. At the core of the DRIVE AGX platform is the auto-grade NVIDIA Xavier system-on-a-chip, the first processor developed for autonomous driving. It incorporates six different types of processors for running redundant and diverse algorithms for AI, sensor processing, mapping and driving.

Delivering up to 320 TOPS of performance, the DRIVE AGX platform can run an array of deep neural networks simultaneously and is designed to safely handle highly automated driving in preparation of an autonomous future.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA was founded with the view of advancing and building Karma's in-house capabilities through like-minded innovators," says Srini Gowda, Karma's VP of Autonomous Driving/ADAS. "NVIDIA is the choice for Karma's hardware platform as we develop and advance our AI and autonomous technologies."

Karma's technology-focused ecosystem is supported by its fully certified Revero products presently on the road that can serve as technology test-beds, a fully-operational manufacturing facility, and complete line of engineering and design resources. These offerings, when coupled with NVIDIA's technology, will boost Karma's IP and technology portfolio, while lending company resources and expertise to other partners – reducing the development and production timeline to bring products to market faster.

"AI is an enabling technology in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive Business Development, NVIDIA. "Karma's integration of the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform will provide the high-performance and energy-efficient compute necessary for the development and deployment of safe self-driving cars."

AI can also be used for intelligent in-cabin safety and entertainment features. These technologies have potential applications within future Karma products, including Project e-Klipse, the company's all-electric global platform that will produce several different models starting in 2021.

Karma will be featuring its new luxury electric 2020 Revero GT at GTC China on December 17 from 6:30PM to 8:30PM CST. The 2020 Karma Revero GT offers the ultimate in grand touring through a reimagined, aerodynamic silhouette, 536 HP and a combined 1100 lb-ft of torque powered by dual electric motors. Every Karma vehicle is hand built with individual care in Southern California at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Meet Karma Group and the 2020 Revero GT

As our name implies, Southern California-based Karma Group is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our growing number of retail partners in North America is accepting pre-orders of the Revero GT now with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2019. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

