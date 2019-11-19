Karma Group Unveils Growing Business Strategy At AutoMobility LA, Debuts New Products, And Tech-Focused Ecosystem To Drive Its Continued Growth

Karma Group Builds Brand Value Beyond Retail Sales Alone "Our company is at a time of emergence where our path forward can be explained in greater detail," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou, emphasizing that Karma is Southern California's creator of luxury electric vehicles and the only brand building cars in this region.

"However, Karma is more than just a car company," he added. "Karma is a high-tech incubator, and a supplier to others who need our engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to speed their product development or make use of our ability to apply luxury touches."

Zhou used AutoMobility LA, the Los Angeles Auto Show's annual media and industry event, to highlight Karma Group's five dedicated business tasked with growing long-term brand value, through a combination of retail sales, partnerships, investments, and licensing its engineering, design, customization and contract manufacturing resources.

Karma Group is comprised of:

Karma Automotive – Creates luxury electric vehicles and builds Karma's existing value chain.

Karma Technology – Develops technology for Karma vehicles and sells its engineering expertise to others.

Karma Design – Drives a clear design identity unique to Karma Automotive and sells design services to others.

Karma Innovation and Customization Center – Builds Karma vehicles, grows the company's customization capabilities and provides contract manufacturing opportunities.

Karma Capital – Invests in technology companies and establishes key partnerships to help speed product development.

Karma's Path Forward = Two Platforms + Two Core Technologies + Five Tech Ecosystems

"Karma's path to future success combines two platforms with two core technologies and five intelligent ecosystems," Zhou explained, pointing to its family of Revero vehicles as one platform, and Project e-Klipse, an all-electric global platform that will produce several different models starting in 2021 as the second.

"Our two core technologies include both full-electric vehicles, BEVs, and extended range EVs, or EREVs," Zhou said. "While we fully embrace an all-electric future, we cannot ignore the great benefits extended-range powertrains offer in parallel."

Karma's path forward also relies on five intelligent technology ecosystems:

Karma Skateboard – a modular platform for both BEV and EREV propulsion systems.

Karma Cockpit – an immersive and personalized traveling environment.

Karma CarNet – Securely connected vehicles with the power of 5G technology.

Karma Drive – Passive, active and intelligent safety features and growing autonomous technologies

Karma Cloud -- Cloud computing, data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence.

"These ecosystems will be where we plant our competitive flag to achieve our business goals and establish our long-term value proposition," Zhou explained. "We will use partnerships with startups, academia, companies, service providers, and developers who can benefit from Karma's five technology ecosystems."

Karma's technology-focused ecosystems are supported by fully certified products already on the road that can serve as technology test beds, a fully-operational manufacturing facility, and a complete line of engineering and design resources and key components that can be used by other OEMs and start-ups to bring their products to market faster and with less cost.

Global Product Reveals

To reinforce its continued commitment to it soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma unveiled two new products at AutoMobility LA -- the 2020 Revero GTS, a performance version of its current 2020 Revero GT, and the SC2, a new concept car and evolution of the dramatic SC1 Vision Concept unveiled earlier this year.

The GTS has a completely reengineered all-electric powertrain, and a more refined, more efficient three-cylinder range extender from BMW. Dual electric motors generate 536 HP taking this car from 0 to 60 in under four seconds with a top speed of 125 mph. Electronic torque vectoring uses the GTS' traction motors to provide improved performance, grip, handling and stability, and delivers industry-leading wheel torque. The Revero GTS, along with the Revero GT, which is currently available for sale at Karma's growing list of North American retail partners, is handcrafted at the $100-million-dollar Innovation & Customization Center located in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Featuring cutting-edge technology and design, SC2 is a bold statement to Karma's emergence as a high-tech mobility incubator, embodying world class luxury design and Karma intellectual property. A striking full BEV concept, SC2 delivers an impressive 1100 HP and advances from 0 to 60mph in under 1.9 seconds. Front and rear mounted twin electric motors deliver 800 kW peak power, with 10,500 lb-ft wheel torque. SC2 is equipped with 350 miles of pure electric range, carbon ceramic breaks, push rod operated racing suspension and a Karma torque vectoring gearbox.

Karma's EREV Conversion Project

Karma also announced its plan to demonstrate the flexibility of its EREV extended range powertrain technology through a conversion "proof of concept" project developed at its Global Headquarters in Irvine, Calif. The EREV conversion project will prove the viability of EREV systems across a wide range of vehicles beyond light-duty passenger cars and will demonstrate what Karma Technology can do for other companies.

"Extended-range powertrains represent a smart alternative to full battery systems, especially in larger vehicles used by businesses and fleets," Zhou said.

More information about Karma's AutoMobility presence can be found on the company media site at www.karmanewsroom.com.

Meet Karma Group and the 2020 Revero GT

As our name implies, Southern California-based Karma Group is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our growing number of retail partners in North America is accepting pre-orders of the Revero GT now with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2019. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images -- there you will learn why Karma is attracting innovators, entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and others looking for new ways to build a different kind of car company and a better future.

