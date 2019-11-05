Karma Grows California Investment with New Design Studio

Construction of the new design studio is currently underway, representing an investment of more than $1M USD and underscores Karma's efforts to enhance and grow its design services. The new studio will strengthen the company's design capabilities as it enters a period of rapid product introduction, including the development of an all-new global Karma platform in 2021, spawning a variety of new models in rapid succession.

"Karma is recognized for our breathtaking design, world-class craftsmanship and personalization," says Andreas Thurner, Karma's Global Vice President, Design and Architecture. "As our company moves forward in new and exciting directions, we look forward to delivering premium luxury design services to both discerning Karma customers and business enterprises throughout the world."

In addition to designing Karma's new global all-electric platform, Karma Design will play a critical role in Karma's diversification as the brand embraces new market opportunities, evolving from a pure automaker to a tech-focused brand with intent to license its design, customization, engineering and technology resources. Karma's dedicated in-house design team will lend its expertise to other OEMs, start-ups, and offer luxury lifestyle design services beyond automotive.

Led by Thurner, Karma Design's dedicated team encompasses more than 30 skilled designers from across the globe with experience in a variety of industries including automotive, fashion, luxury goods and more. The new design studio is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, and is part of a wider investment of more than $10M in new infrastructure at Karma's Global Headquarters in Irvine, Calif., this year, including a new dynamometer test facility and conference center.

Meet Karma Group and the 2020 Revero GT

As our name implies, Southern California-based Karma Group is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our growing number of retail partners in North America is accepting pre-orders of the Revero GT now with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2019. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images -- there you will learn why Karma is attracting innovators, entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and others looking for new ways to build a different kind of car company and a better future.

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

http://www.karmaautomotive.com

