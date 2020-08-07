Karma Grows North American Retail Network With Addition Of Karma DFW

Karma DFW, operated by Principle Luxury Collection, LLC, is the second retailer to be added to Karma's Texas retail network, with an additional retailer located in Houston. The new dealer will further the brand's growth plans as it continues to expand across five continents in 2020. The retailer will offer Karma's new luxury electric Revero GT, named Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ for blending its environmental performance with high levels of luxury and an exceptional driving experience. The new Revero GT Sports further elevates performance levels by eclipsing 60mph in under 4 seconds and adds electronic torque vectoring for an even more exhilarating drive.

"We look forward to offering Karma's sustainable luxury driving experience, customization opportunities and artful design to customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth market," says Joost de Vries, VP of Global Sales and Customer Experience, Karma Automotive. "In Karma DFW we have the right partner to support us in growing our business."

"Principle Luxury Collection was founded with the desire to change the automotive industry through exceptional customer care, community involvement and sustainability," says Tyler Mitchell, General Manager, Principle Luxury Collection. "We are excited to offer Karma's luxury electric vehicles to our customers, providing our them with a truly unique driving experience." Also, it's important to note that although the store will be initially located in Irving, TX, but will be relocating into a new facility in Grapevine, TX as they continue to elevate their already exemplary customer experience.

The 2020 Karma Revero GT, currently available through all of Karma's North American retailers, offers soul-stirring design and performance, with an elegant interior, reimagined infotainment and technology, and an enhanced electric architecture. Dual electric motors powering the vehicle's on-board generator offer the best of both worlds; exceptional performance and handling, with the ability to drive up to 80 zero-emission miles on battery power alone and 360 miles overall range.

All Revero vehicles are assembled largely by hand at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center (KICC), the company's manufacturing facility in Moreno Valley, Calif. This dedication to craftsmanship furthers Karma's philosophy that ownership should be personal and special, connecting owners to the pioneering technology and inspiration behind their vehicles.

Beyond its rapidly growing global retail network, Karma's momentum is partly driven by its position as a technology-focused brand. The company is currently building a global organization of both retailers and strategic partners exhibiting its goals of offering leading automotive design, cutting-edge technology and personalized customization resources to other OEMs, startups and like-minded partners who wish to leverage Karma's services to develop future sustainable, high-tech mobility solutions.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT and a performance version, the Revero GT Sports to retail customers. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

