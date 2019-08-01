Karma GT Designed By Pininfarina Set For North American Debut At Monterey Car Week

"Pebble Beach is the definitive luxury automotive event of the year," says John Maloney, Karma's Chief Revenue Officer. "For a pioneering challenger like Karma, our presence at Pebble Beach sets the tone for our brand on the global luxury stage."

Karma's partnership with Pininfarina, the iconic Italian design and engineering house, was announced in January with the Karma GT designed by Pininfarina being the first result of the partnership. Collaborations such as these help the automaker accelerate future technology and product development as it moves into a new phase of rapid product expansion.

"Presenting to Pebble Beach our strategic relationship with a Southern California-based brand is perfectly aligned to Pininfarina's growth strategy in the North American market," explains Giuseppe Bonollo, Pininfarina Sales & Marketing Director. "We bring to the U.S. our expertise in design, in the creation of customized luxury vehicles and in premium brand lifestyle. We are sure that the stunning electric GT we designed for Karma will be very much appreciated by Pebble Beach collectors."

The Pininfarina-designed concept car will be displayed alongside the new 2020 Karma Revero GT at the company's Pebble Beach activation, giving guests the first opportunity to test drive the new luxury electric vehicle.

The Karma GT designed by Pininfarina is both a true Pininfarina and Karma, united through shared commitment to stunning design. Spectators will recognize the 2020 Revero GT's distinctive proportions within the Karma GT designed by Pininfarina, with the surprise of a reimagined exterior. The collaborative design philosophy is fluid through the vehicle's emotionally driven lines, with all-new body sides, an aggressive face and contrasting black roof transforming the Revero GT's character into a truly bespoke vehicle blending Californian innovation with traditional Italian sportscar flair.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero GT:

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

About Pininfarina:

Pininfarina is a luxury design and engineering house established in 1930, icon of the Italian design in the world, which has contributed to write the history of the global automotive industry. Employing nearly 700 people through its offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, Pininfarina continues to be the benchmark of the auto and industrial design, deeply involved to designing customer journeys, unique user experiences merging physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology. Pininfarina portfolio of services cover design, engineering, conception and manufacturing of unique cars or very small runs. Pininfarina also represents today one of the most prestigious brands in Architecture and Interiors with dozens of awards achieved. Learn more about on www.pininfarina.com

SOURCE Karma Automotive

Related Links

http://www.karmaautomotive.com

