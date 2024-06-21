Karma Innovation & Customization Center (KICC) Reopens, Beginning a New Era of Ultra-Luxury Vehicle Manufacturing in Southern California

State and Local Leaders Including Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson, California Senator Richard Roth, Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera, and

Irvine Mayor Farrah Kahn anticipated to join "KICC-Off Celebration"

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, today welcomed local government and community leaders, educational partners and charitable organizations to its "KICC-Off Celebration" as its Karma Innovation & Customization Center (KICC) returns to operation. At KICC, Karma Automotive will manufacture its new portfolio of ultra-luxury electric and E-REV (Electric Range-Extended) vehicles, including the flagship Kaveya super-coupe and Gyesera four-seater. Production of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury plug-in hybrid, is already underway.

"KICC is the beating heart of Karma Automotive, and the cars we build here and the people who build them embody the entrepreneurial vision, technical innovation, dedication to craftsmanship and sheer capability which is innate to California like no other place in the world," says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive. "Today at KICC, Karma Automotive is proud to welcome community leaders from across Southern California who share our strong belief that California is singularly synonymous with game-changing innovation," McCammon continued.

Karma Automotive is committed to expanding EV manufacturing and infrastructure in Southern California, and supports Bill AB 2448, introduced by Assemblymember Corey A. Jackson, that will create Electric Vehicle Economic Opportunity Zones in Riverside County, where KICC is located. This bill will help incentivize EV-related businesses and initiatives, leading to job creation, improved air quality, and economic opportunity. The Bill has passed the California House of Representatives with zero "no" votes, and is currently being considered in the Senate.

KICC represents a total investment of more than $100 million and growing, and the overall investment in Southern California communities will exceed $600 million. Once fully operational, Karma Automotive expects KICC to employ over 250 people in well-paying jobs. The company has been collaborating with elected officials, local government agencies, and community organizations to ensure job opportunities benefit residents in the region.

KICC first came to life in 2015 and comprises a body shop, general assembly, paint shop, final process alignment, and dynamic test stations over a sprawling 556,000 square feet.

Production at KICC's Battery Assembly Facility has also begun, one of the only facilities of this type in the region, thereby enhancing supply chain efficiency and sustainability.

Karma Automotive is also expanding opportunities for community members and employees through onsite job training, workforce development programs, and partnerships with local trade schools and colleges, including Moreno Valley College, Riverside Community College District, and UCI.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, manufacturing electric and E-REV (Electric Range Extended) vehicles at its production facility in Moreno Valley, CA, with its executive and design headquarters in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature "Comet Line" which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. The 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury plug-in hybrid, will be introduced in 4th Quarter 2024, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera four-seater is anticipated in 2025, and in 2026, the Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with up to 1,000 horsepower and butterfly-doors, will arrive. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

