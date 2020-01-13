Karma Names New Chief Operations Officer To Drive Technology-Focused Business Strategy

Pavlov's senior management experience has been leveraged to lead cutting-edge technological and product developments for automotive OEMs and suppliers, large global corporations, government entities, and start-ups. He comes to Karma from a mergers and acquisitions consulting role at Ricardo U.S., and prior to that as Chief Executive Officer of Eco-Fueling Inc., a company focused on providing commercial vehicle powertrain solutions. At Magna International, Pavlov served as Executive Vice President of the Ventures and Innovation group. Pavlov also held the position of President and Chief Operating Officer of Magna E-Car, the Magna International/Stronach Group joint venture, where he also served as a Board Director. Within this role, Pavlov lead the development and direction of E-Car, including its three divisions: Energy Components, Energy Storage, and Lithium Ion Battery manufacturing.

Prior to joining Magna, Pavlov was President and Chief Executive Officer of BluWāv Systems, which was acquired by Magna in 2008. In this role, Kevin had complete responsibility for corporate development and commercialization of all transportation applications. BluWāv produced energy products including EV & HEV automotive components, off-vehicle charging components, and communications equipment.

"The opportunity to help drive Karma's path forward as a test-bed for emerging innovation and a supplier to others who need its resources to speed product development is compelling," Pavlov said, describing his attraction to Karma, the only brand designing, engineering and building vehicles in Southern California. "This approach recognizes a changing industry landscape and differs from the traditional automotive model focused purely on retail sales - it differentiates Karma from other start-ups who struggle to deliver a car to retail customers."

Pavlov earned a bachelor's degree in electrical electronic engineering from the University of Detroit, a master's in electronics and computer control systems from Wayne State University, and an Executive MBA from the Advanced Management Program at Michigan State University. He is also in the process of completing an MBA in business turnaround management from the University of Detroit and holds more than 40 patents.

Meet Karma and the 2020 Revero GT

As our name implies, Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our growing number of retail partners in North America is accepting pre-orders of the Revero GT now with first deliveries expected during the fourth quarter of 2019. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images -- there you will learn why Karma is attracting innovators, entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and others looking for new ways to build a different kind of car company and a better future.

