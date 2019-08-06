Karma Newport Beach to Launch New Flagship Store In Southern California

As a rebranded and improved showplace for the company, Karma Newport Beach will become an important precursor to the U.S. launch of Karma's 2020 Revero GT luxury electric vehicle to be followed by all-new fully-electrified global platform in 2021, according to John Maloney, Karma's Chief Revenue Officer.

"Among Karma's many hallmarks is our passion for our customers and providing an ownership experience that is personal and special," Maloney explains. "It's essential that our flagship store reflects the essence of our brand, especially as Karma enters a period of rapid product introductions, implementing open-platform business operations, and opening new profit centers to create long-term sustainability for our company."

The automaker is renaming Karma Orange County as Karma Newport Beach and moving it to 4040 Campus Drive in Newport Beach, a site adjacent to John Wayne Airport and the former home to other luxury automotive brands. The new facility will provide Karma with the size and resources it needs to help ensure future growth and scalability to accommodate a multi-vehicle line-up.

The 15,000-square foot building nearly triples the size of the dealership's current site at 950 West Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, and includes enough floor space to showcase close to 20 new Revero GTs and certified pre-owned Reveros. The company also plans to add a future Customization Center, a state-of-the art vehicle and photo staging area, VVIP concierge service (given the dealership's proximity to John Wayne Airport), and a detail center. Dealership sales will start this week followed by service operations later this month.

Karma Newport Beach's management team includes Kevin Kress, General Manager; Chris Sweeney, Sales and Finance Manager; Deborah Carter, Controller; Gordon Marr, Fixed Operations Manager; and Jeffrey Cunningham, Brand Experience Specialist.

The automaker is currently represented by a growing list of 21 retail partners in the U.S., Canada and select export markets. Karma's growth plans will take the company from one continent in 2018, to four continents this year and next before bringing the brand to China in 2021.

"Karma is a global company proudly born and rooted in Southern California," Maloney says. "Our global headquarters is located in Irvine and our Reveros are created largely by hand at Karma's Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley. Our new and improved flagship store will feature the space, resources and team we need to grow our emerging luxury brand in our home base."

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. The Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

