Karma Partners with Charity Fundraising Platform Omaze for an Opportunity to Win A New 2020 Revero GT

Automotive fans in the United States and Canada can enter for the chance to own a new 2020 Revero GT, valued at $140,000. A $10 donation will give participants a chance to win and support Conservation International, a global nonprofit environmental organization working to spotlight and secure the critical benefits nature provides humanity.

In addition to being among the first owners of the Revero GT, the winner and a guest will partake in Karma Exclusive Pursuits' "California Experience Tour," an exclusive VIP ownership program reserved for a limited few. Winner and guest will be flown to Los Angeles for an unforgettable two nights' accommodations in a Southern California luxury oceanfront resort and unique access to the company's production facility, Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC). Once at KICC, guests will receive a personalized guided tour of the facility, with specialized insight into the company's handcrafted production processes. Afterwards, the winner can opt to pick up their new Revero GT from the production facility, or have the vehicle delivered to their home, shipping and taxes included.

"We are proud to support Conservation International and offer the public this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win one of our soul-stirring Revero GT luxury electric vehicles," says John Maloney, Karma's Chief Revenue Officer. "Karma's commitment to forging a path to a more sustainable future through luxury and technology aligns with Conservation International's efforts to protect the environment through their work with leading minds in science, policy, finance and business."

Campaign donations supporting Conservation International will further the nonprofit's efforts in safeguarding ecosystems integral to the planet's health. Through cutting-edge science, policy, and partnerships, Conservation International has secured 1,200 protected regions across 77 countries, with over 601 million hectares of critical land, marine and coastal areas protected. Conservation International works to enact change at every level – from groundwork in remote villages to high-level governmental advocacy – moving societies toward a healthier, more sustainable path.

The Karma Revero GT's luxuriously styled interior features sustainably sourced materials, in addition to a state-of-the-art infotainment system and haptic feedback controls that place driving at the center of design. Featuring a reimagined, aerodynamic silhouette, the electric Revero GT delivers 536 HP and 550 lb-ft of torque with zero to 60mph in under 4.5 seconds. Offering the best of both worlds, the 2020 Karma Revero GT brings 80 miles pure electric driving and 360 miles total range through its BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine with dual electric motors, powering the vehicle's on-board electric generator – ensuring that whether a driver is navigating city streets or grand touring across remote natural vistas, the Revero GT is equipped with electricity for the journey.

The Omaze sweepstakes will begin on September 30, 2019, and end December 16, 2019, at 11:59pm PT, with a winner announced on or around January 8, 2020. Enter for a chance to win a new 2020 Revero GT at: www.omaze.com/karma

The 2020 Karma Revero GT is now on sale, with first North American deliveries slated for Q4. Karma Automotive is currently represented by a growing list of 23 retail partners in the U.S., Canada and select export markets, with growth plans to take the company to five continents this year and next before bringing the brand to China in 2021.

Meet Karma Group and the 2020 Revero GT

As our name implies, Southern California-based Karma Group is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014 with nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model to create non-traditional value by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Every Revero GT is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. We are backed by a patient and well-funded shareholder committed to sustaining Karma's long-term future through the creation of a global, all-electric vehicle platform that will serve as the foundation for many different models starting in 2021.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images -- there you will learn why Karma is attracting innovators, entrepreneurs, engineers, designers and others looking for new ways to build a different kind of car company and a better future.

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that makes giving fun and easy by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive merchandise in support of critical causes. Our campaigns connect influencers, nonprofits and donors to create lasting impact, and have raised funds and awareness for more than 350 charities with donations from over 180 countries.

