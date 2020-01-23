Karma Revero GT Named 2020 Luxury Green Car Of The Year™

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Karma Revero GT today was named Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ for blending its environmental performance with high levels of luxury and an exceptional driving experience.

The 2020 Karma Revero GT earned Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™ for blending its environmental performance with high levels of luxury and an exceptional driving experience. The high-profile award, which was announced during the Washington Auto Show's Policy Day in Washington, D.C., recognizes environmental achievement in the automotive industry.

The high-profile award, which was announced during the Washington Auto Show's Policy Day in Washington, D.C., recognizes environmental achievement in the automotive industry. The Revero GT was graded above other finalists competing for the 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year including the BMW 745e, Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring, Porsche Taycan, and Range Rover Evoque.

"Karma will always be known for creating soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles that combine technology, environmental performance and world-class craftsmanship," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. "The Karma family is grateful that Green Car Journal recognizes Karma's continued efforts to offering a luxury EV that provides the best of both worlds – extended EV capability without any range anxiety."

In bestowing the award, Green Car Journal described the 2020 Karma Revero GT as being unique among luxury models that strive to blend the best of luxury and a sporting character with the environmental benefits of an efficient electrified drivetrain.

"The Karma Revero GT epitomizes what a luxury car should be in a modern age," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "The Revero GT features a compelling design with performance characteristics to match. Importantly, this extended-range electric sedan's ability to drive up to 80 zero-emission miles on battery power alone and 360 miles overall suits all driving needs."

For the past 15 years, Green Car Journal's high-profile Green Awards™ have recognized environmental accomplishment in the auto industry. Vehicles distinguished by a Green Car Award™ earn this honor for blending laudable environmental performance with other characteristics so important to new car buyers including style, value, safety, performance, and in the case of Luxury Green Car of the Year™, high levels of luxury and an exceptional driving experience.

With a base MSRP of $135,000, the Revero GT was designed and engineered from Karma's global headquarters in Irvine, Calif. All Reveros are created largely by hand using world-class craftsmanship at Karma's Innovation & Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

About Karma

Southern California-based Karma is more than just a car company. Although we are best known as a creator of soul-stirring luxury electric vehicles, Karma has emerged as a high-tech incubator offering innovators a perfect platform to prove their emerging technologies. Founded in 2014, Karma is reinventing the traditional retail-based automotive business model by opening its engineering, design, customization and manufacturing resources to other companies looking to speed product development, access new technology, or make their products more luxurious. The Revero GT is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience. Our retail partners in North America are now delivering the Revero GT to retail customers and will begin offering a performance-version of that car, the Revero GTS, during the first quarter of 2020. Every Revero is created with great individual care and world-class craftsmanship at the Karma Innovation and Customization Center in Moreno Valley, Calif. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com, or www.karmanewsroom.com.

