Karma Sauce Over the Moon After Landing Two Sauces on YouTube's Hot Ones Season 26

"Karma Sauce Rockets Into the Spotlight Again, as Lift Off and Los Calientes Rojo Shine on Hot Ones Season 26!"

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Sauce is burning up with excitement in announcing their newest offering, Lift Off, will be featured on Season 26 of the hit YouTube show Hot Ones! This marks Karma's fifth branded product appearance on the show series - where celebrities are interviewed by host Sean Evans while tasting ten progressively hotter wings. Season 26 premiers Thursday, January 23, and runs through March. Celebrity guests will be revealed each week during the season.

The newest Karma Sauce brand Lift Off offers an extremely approachable profile with moderate heat and irresistible, balanced notes of green chile, coconut, lemongrass, kaffir lime and Thai basil. "Gene from Karma Sauce has a knack for getting his hands on high quality global ingredients that make his sauces so unique," Sean Evans commented during the recent line up reveal. "It's citrusy, it's aromatic and then it has this green chili base that's just above mild," Evans added. The experience is best described as being overcome by Thai Vibes.

Other Karma Sauce branded products previously featured on Hot Ones include: Burn After Eating, Scorpion Disco, Cosmic Disco and Extreme Karma.

The Rochester, NY based company, has a long standing presence on the show with Los Calientes, a fan favorite line also made by Karma Sauce. Originally commissioned by Heatonist's Noah Chaimberg as a Verde sauce partnership, the sauce line now has three variations including Rojo which is also in the Season 26 line up. Host Sean Evans also noted during the reveal that the Rojo variation is "…a bestselling sauce for a reason." Karma founder Gene Olczak commented: "When I first pitched the idea of Los Calientes Rojo to Heatonist, I never imagined it would soar to their top selling product. It's been an absolute thrill to see what Noah and his visionary Heatonist team have done to bring it to unimagined heights," added Olczak.

In previous Hot One's seasons, celebrity guests such as Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay and Shia LaBeouf have successfully endured the challenge and proclaimed the following about Karma Sauce as well as the Los Calientes collaboration brands:

"I like that! Nice and smoky and fiery…It's delicious. It's really, really good." ~Bobby Flay after trying Los Calientes Barbacoa.

"That's quite nice. I like that,"It's quite zesty."…"It's starting to move to the armpits. I'm sweating," ~ Gordon Ramsay, sampling Los Calientes.

"I look so sad, right dude, I look like you just beat me up… I got another tear" ~ Shia LaBeouf, crying while trying Burn After Eating

Karma sauces can be found in a variety of retail outlets and specialty stores throughout the United States including select Wegmans, Whole Foods and Price Chopper / Market 32 as well as KarmaSauce.com and Amazon. The newest Lift Off sauce is exclusively being sold through Heatonist.com through March 2025.

About Karma Sauce

Former NASA JWST engineer Gene Olczak started Karma Sauce in his garage in 2010, and has grown the Rochester, NY based company into a full-scale production and packaging powerhouse in the speciality sauce market. Karma Sauce is dedicated to boldly crafting the most flavorful sauces in the country using the freshest ingredients grown and harvested in the New York's Finger Lakes region. Karma's award-winning, handmade sauces banish bland food and make good food great. For more information visit karmasauce.com.

Gene Olczak

Lead Saucer

Karma Sauce

5852641100

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE The Karma Sauce Company LLC