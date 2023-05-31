Karma Wallet Announces B Corp Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Social and Environmental Impact

News provided by

Karma Wallet

31 May, 2023, 11:00 ET

In recognition of B Corp status, company pledges 5% of total revenue to climate-friendly non-profits

RALEIGH, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, a sustainable financial technology platform evaluating companies on their environmental impact, today announced it has officially become a Certified B Corporation, joining a global network of companies using business as a force for good. Alongside this certification, they also pledge to donate 5% of their revenue to non-profits creating positive impact.

Continue Reading
Karma Wallet announces B Corp Certification
Karma Wallet announces B Corp Certification

B Corp Certification is awarded to companies meeting standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. This certification reflects Karma Wallet's vision to put people and the planet above profit, and providing tools for others to make environmentally conscious decisions when choosing to transact with brands. 

"Since day one, we built Karma Wallet to become a B Corp. We fundamentally believe a sustainable economy isn't just possible – it's the future," said Jayant Khadilkar, CEO and Co-Founder at Karma Wallet. "We work hard to give our users actionable information on the companies they shop with, including which ones hold B Corp and similar certifications. It only makes sense that Karma Wallet ourselves is certified as well."

64% of adults in the USA believe consumers can impact social or political change through their purchases. Additionally, consumers are reported to be 2.5x more loyal to companies that integrate their values throughout their supply chain. B Corp Certification provides purpose-driven companies like Karma Wallet a network to connect with ethical consumers and create meaningful change. Karma Wallet is also a public benefit corporation, which acknowledges it operates for both profit and to produce a public benefit.

"We're thrilled to have Karma Wallet join the B Corp movement. Companies like Karma Wallet are an important building block in the global shift to a more sustainable economy, and future, for us all. Certification marks their continued investment in social and environmental initiatives and charitable giveback." said Lindsey Wilson, Associate Director of Growth at B Lab U.S. & Canada

About Karma Wallet: Karma Wallet is a financial technology platform that gives users and businesses data and tools to live sustainably. The company aggregates data from 30+ sources to evaluate thousands of companies for social and environmental impact. Through Karma Wallet users can get personalized data around their shopping carbon footprint, insights into their shopping habits, and cashback rewards.

For more information about Karma Wallet and its B Corp Certification, visit karmawallet.io or contact Juliet Payne at [email protected].

SOURCE Karma Wallet

