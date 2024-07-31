Karma Wallet Announces Better World Club Partnership Bringing Sustainable Roadside Assistance to the Karma Wallet Community

Better World Club Joins Their Karma Collective Ecosystem of Ethical Brands

RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, a fintech company and ecosystem enabling sustainable consumer spending, today announced a partnership with Better World Club, a sustainable auto club offering carbon-neutral roadside assistance. Through this partnership, Better World Club joins the Karma Collective, a community of like-minded ethical companies that reward consumers for shopping sustainably.

Better World Club now offers 10% cashback** to its members on their first Better World Club membership payment made with the Karma Wallet Card*. Through the Karma Wallet Card, a prepaid reloadable debit card, consumers gain access to exclusive cashback rewards like this, as well as a suite of other benefits including charitable donations triggered by fuel purchases and dining out.

"Better World Club is incredibly excited to join the Karma Collective," said Adam Itzkowitz, CEO of Better World Club. "By participating in Karma Wallet's innovative card platform, we can deliver better value to our customers while advancing our shared vision of creating a better world."

The Karma Collective builds authentic relationships with conscious consumers while driving acquisition and loyalty for brands. Better World Club joins 140+ brands working together to use business as a force for good.

"We're thrilled to partner with Better World Club to bring their cashback offer to our cardholders," said Jayant Khadilkar, Co-Founder of Karma Wallet. "As a fellow Certified B Corp, their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and together, we can offer even more value to our cardholders and community."

About Karma Wallet

Karma Wallet is a financial ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge technology and data to give consumers the power to create change in the world with every single purchase. Through the Karma Wallet Card, a prepaid reloadable debit card, members can earn cashback for sustainable shopping and automatically donate to nonprofits with select purchases. Through the DoneGood marketplace, consumers can shop with 140+ ethical brands that are building a better future. The Karma Score tool empowers users to offset the carbon footprint of their shopping and receive personalized insights on brands that align with their values.

About Better World

Better World Club is a sustainable alternative to traditional auto clubs, dedicated to providing 100% carbon neutral roadside assistance and travel services. Better World Club offers discounts on hybrid and electric vehicle insurance, partners with insurance groups to offer auto, home, and travel insurance, and is the only auto club that offers bicycle and e-bike roadside assistance in all 50 states.

