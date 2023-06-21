Karma Wallet Announces Partnership with Marqeta to Launch Sustainable Prepaid Debit Card, Empowering Eco-Conscious Consumers with Seamless Payment Experience

News provided by

Karma Wallet

21 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

To be launched soon, the prepaid debit card will offer cash back with sustainable brands, charitable giveback, and eco-friendly rewards.

RALEIGH, N.C. , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, a sustainable fintech platform, today announced a partnership with Marqeta, a global modern card issuing platform, to launch a prepaid debit card solution, which will empower consumers to make a positive impact on the world while managing their finances.

Continue Reading

The planned card will revolutionize the way conscious consumers interact with their money, providing them with a unique set of benefits that contribute to a more sustainable future. The reloadable Karma Wallet Card will offer cash back with local, ethical, and sustainable merchants, provide eco-friendly rewards, and educate consumers about the social and environmental impact of the companies they shop with.

What will set the Karma Wallet Card apart is its integration with Karma Wallet's impact data platform. The platform combines 30+ data sources, millions of data points, AI algorithms, and human researchers to rate 15,000+ brands on their social and environmental initiatives. This data-driven approach allows consumers to make informed purchasing decisions that are aligned with their values, enabling them to take action with their dollars and drive positive change.

"We live in an economy that puts profit above all else. We're proud to be building a financial product in which people, planet, and profit go hand-in-hand," said Kedar Karkare, Co-Founder at Karma Wallet. "Marqeta has the experience and scale to help us bring our innovative technology to more consumers, and we look forward to continuing our work together."

The financial industry has seen many shifts recently, marked by the rise of conscious consumerism and rising purchasing power of consumers that care more about social and environmental issues.

Through a seamless user experience, secure transactions, and sustainability rewards made possible by Marqeta's platform, the Karma Wallet Card will help users take control of their financial decisions and contribute to the change they want to see in the world.

"We are proud to partner with Karma Wallet to support the launch of a sustainable prepaid debit card, enabling them to create customized payments experiences for their customers with Marqeta's flexible platform," said Todd Pollak, Chief Revenue Officer, Marqeta. "This partnership reflects our deep appreciation and support of eco-conscious solutions and empowering individuals to make a positive impact on the environment while managing their finances."

About Karma Wallet: Karma Wallet is a financial platform that leverages cutting-edge technology and impact data to give consumers tools to be sustainable. The company evaluates thousands of companies on their social and environmental impact. Through Karma Wallet consumers can get personalized data around their carbon footprint, insights into their shopping habits, cash back, and sustainable rewards. Visit karmawallet.info or contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Contact:
Juliet Payne
Karma Wallet
[email protected]

SOURCE Karma Wallet

Also from this source

Karma Wallet Announces B Corp Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Social and Environmental Impact

White-Label Rewards Platform Wildfire to Integrate Company Sustainability Data through Karma Wallet Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.