Karma Wallet Fintech Partners with Dyme Travel to Offer Sustainable Travel Solutions

Members Now Earn Cashback while Funding Clean Energy Projects

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Wallet, a financial ecosystem empowering consumers to live more sustainably through innovative technology tools, is excited to announce a new partnership with Dyme Travel, a climate tech company that helps businesses and individuals travel more sustainably, reducing the carbon impact of each trip.

This collaboration expands the suite of benefits offered to members of the Karma Wallet, which includes membership benefits like a prepaid reloadable debit card that links intelligent personal finance solutions with meaningful social and environmental impact and cashback rewards.

With every travel booking made on Dyme, Dyme funds clean energy projects that balance out the carbon emissions of the trip. Members can now save up to 35% at over 2 million hotels, 460 airlines, and 47,000 car rentals worldwide. In addition, Karma Wallet members that spend $500 on Dyme travel will receive an up to 5% cashback* on their card.

"As we expand our membership benefits, it only makes sense to look for a partner in the travel space – as we see a significant portion of members spend going towards travel services like hotels, airlines, and car rentals," said Jayant Khadilkar, CEO and founder of Karma Wallet. "We're thrilled to join forces with Dyme Travel to enable our users to travel the world while staying true to their values, and earning cashback on experiences that are better for the planet."

Through this collaboration, Karma Wallet and Dyme Travel aim to set a new standard for responsible consumer behavior in the travel industry. As more consumers seek out ways to reduce their environmental impact, this partnership provides a seamless and rewarding solution.

"Karma Wallet's mission to empower consumers to make choices that are both rewarding and better for the planet aligns perfectly with our vision at Dyme Travel," said Sunil Chandra, CEO of Dyme. "By offering our sustainable travel solutions to Karma Wallet members, we're helping more people reduce their travel-related carbon footprint, while also making climate-positive choices more accessible and rewarding. This partnership is a step towards creating a travel industry that prioritizes sustainability."

About Karma Wallet

Karma Wallet is a financial ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge technology and data to give consumers the power to create change in the world with every single purchase. Through the Karma Wallet Card, a prepaid reloadable debit card, members can earn cashback for sustainable shopping and automatically donate to nonprofits with select purchases. Through the DoneGood marketplace, consumers can shop with 140+ ethical brands that are building a better future.

For more information, visit https://karmawallet.io.

*This optional offer is not a Pathward product or service nor does Pathward endorse this offer. Up to 5% cashback on Dyme travel including hotels and car rentals.



**The Karma Wallet Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The Karma Wallet Visa Prepaid Card is powered by Marqeta. The Karma Wallet Visa Prepaid Card can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.



About Dyme

Dyme is a climate tech company that helps businesses and individuals travel more sustainably, reducing the carbon impact of each trip when booking at our global hotel, flight and car rental network. By turning travel spending into investments in renewable energy and carbon reduction projects, Dyme is making it easier for people to live more sustainably while helping support the creation of green jobs, cheaper and cleaner electricity in our communities. Dyme is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization.

For more information, visit https://dyme.earth

