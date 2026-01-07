Karma Water Announces Launch of New Pineapple Coconut Probiotic Water

The returning bestseller from Karma's original lineup features upgraded functional benefits.

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Water, the functional beverage brand known for its patented Push Cap Technology, is bringing back a classic. The company will debut its new Karma Pineapple Coconut Probiotic Water, a refreshed take on one of Karma's bestselling original flavors, at the 2026 Winter Fancy Faire Show, January 11–13, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Originally introduced in 2011 as part of Karma's first wellness water lineup, Pineapple Coconut quickly became a consumer favorite for its bright, tropical taste. Now, Karma is reviving the flavor due to overwhelming demand—this time enhanced with modern functionality supporting current gut health consumer trends.

Each bottle of the new Pineapple Coconut Probiotic Water features:

2 Billion CFU of BC30 ® Probiotics for digestive and immune support





Probiotics for digestive and immune support 100% Daily Value of Six Essential Vitamins (A, B3, B5, B6, B12 & E)





Zero Artificial Sweeteners, Colors, or Flavors





Karma's signature Push Cap that protects nutrients and probiotics until the moment they're released

"We've heard from loyal Karma fans for years asking us to bring Pineapple Coconut back," said CJ Rapp, Karma Water CEO and co-founder. "It's a nostalgic flavor for so many people and reintroducing it with added probiotics makes it even more craveable and functional. We're excited for everyone to taste it again, this time better than ever."

Karma's new Pineapple Coconut flavor will be available for purchase on Amazon, at select retailers nationwide, including Aldi, beginning in 2026. For those attending the Winter Fancy Faire Show in San Diego, California (January 11-13), the flavor will be available to sample at Karma Water's booth (#2839), offering an exclusive first taste before it hits shelves.

About Karma Water:

Karma Culture LLC, headquartered in Pittsford, N.Y., is the creator of Karma Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water powered by the patented Karma Push Cap technology. This innovative delivery system preserves the potency of key active ingredients until the moment of consumption. Established in 2011, Karma Water delivers superior levels of vitamins and nutrients and is a recognized leader in the immune support category. The company offers two distinct product lines: Karma Energy Water and Karma Probiotic Water, each meticulously crafted to provide targeted wellness benefits. Karma Water is distributed nationally through major retailers such as Walmart, Sam's Club, HEB, Wegmans, and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.drinkkarma.com.

