KarmaCheck and symplr Partner to Transform Background Checks and Credentialing in Healthcare Staffing

Strategic product integration demonstrates KarmaCheck's commitment to revolutionizing background checks for healthcare staffing firms and their candidates

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KarmaCheck , a technology-based solution for background checks, credentialing, and compliance, announced today that it is now a background check partner for symplr ®, a leading provider of enterprise healthcare operations software. This includes KarmaCheck's integration with symplr Contingent Talent Management (CTM), a highly configurable healthcare recruiting, staffing, and business operations ecosystem. These strategic initiatives underscore KarmaCheck's leadership in the credentialing space while elevating its mission of moving companies' talent pipelines forward without compromising compliance or accuracy.

While traditional background checks can take days or weeks to complete, this process is acutely problematic for healthcare staffing, which already faces longer-than-average credentialing turnaround times. These elapsed timeframes translate to urgent roles remaining unfilled. KarmaCheck's advanced technology, paired with symplr's proven success in serving the healthcare industry, will get candidates on the job faster.

The KarmaCheck integration with symplr CTM will provide healthcare staffing companies with the tools and expertise they need to keep their workforces staffed, leading to better patient outcomes. KarmaCheck and symplr CTM customers that take advantage of this integration will experience numerous benefits, including:

Streamlined credentialing process by ordering screenings within their existing symplr CTM workflow

Drastically reduced manual data entry by automatically syncing candidate data from symplr CTM into KarmaCheck screenings

Increased visibility into the status of candidate orders and screenings via automated email notifications

Simplified Joint Commission and customer audits with easy access to individual screening and lab results directly in the candidate's CTM profile

These capabilities demonstrate KarmaCheck's commitment to reaching companies and candidates in the healthcare industry, a space long overdue for innovation in hiring practices.

"Our collaboration with symplr is a testament to KarmaCheck's devotion to innovative solutions for the healthcare industry, solving pain points that should be a thing of the past," said Eric Ly, co-founder and CEO of KarmaCheck. "Integrating with symplr CTM is a natural extension of our focus on healthcare staffing. We are thrilled to work with a partner dedicated to simplifying healthcare operations for companies seeking to fill critical roles, and, by extension, help healthcare professionals get into their ideal roles faster."

"KarmaCheck is improving the ways that organizations secure top talent, which is critical for the healthcare industry as these workers contribute to better patient care and outcomes," said Manny Gagliardi, vice president of CTM Services at symplr. "Our partnership will empower healthcare organizations to onboard their top talent quickly and have confidence that speed, compliance, and accuracy are at the forefront of their hiring operations."

Healthcare staffing organizations have long been searching for solutions that allow them to make screenings less time-consuming and more affordable, both of which are attainable through KarmaCheck's current offerings and innovations in the pipeline.

"PRN has achieved incredible results with KarmaCheck and symplr CTM over the years, and I couldn't be more excited about the value this new integration will bring to our company," said Shaena Van Handel, chief nursing officer of PRN Healthcare, a nationwide healthcare staffing firm. "Since selecting KarmaCheck as our credentialing and background checks provider, we've achieved faster screening completions and significant time savings through their automations and responsive, expert support. I can only imagine the additional competitive advantages this integration will provide us as we strive to provide exceptional service to our candidates."

KarmaCheck's leadership and credentialing experts will be available at the SIA Healthcare Staffing Summit from Nov. 6 - 8. CEO Eric Ly will also be joining an executive panel to discuss the opportunities AI and tech innovations present for streamlining credentialing.

To learn more about KarmaCheck, visit karmacheck.com

About KarmaCheck

KarmaCheck is reimagining background checks and credentialing by combining the industry's best technology with exceptional customer support. With powerful APIs and integrations, a mobile-friendly candidate experience, and rapid customer service response times, KarmaCheck delivers accurate background checks faster. Find out why companies across healthcare, staffing, and industrial sectors are switching to KarmaCheck at www.karmacheck.com .

Media Contact

Michelle Jones

[email protected]

SOURCE KarmaCheck