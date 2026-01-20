Karmak Signals Ongoing Commitment to Product Innovation and Customer Success

CARLINVILLE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karmak, a leading provider of dealer and business management systems for the commercial transportation industry, today announced the general availability of Fusion version 3.69 alongside a refreshed brand story and visual identity. Together, these updates reflect Karmak's continued focus on practical innovation and long-term customer success.

Fusion 3.69 General Release

Fusion 3.69 represents a meaningful advancement in Karmak's product roadmap, delivering enhancements designed to help service organizations operate with greater speed, visibility, and control. The release centers on real-world improvements that address daily operational challenges across service departments.

A key area of innovation in Fusion 3.69 is the continued expansion of mobile service capabilities within Karmak Mobile Service. These enhancements further extend core service workflows directly to technicians in the field, allowing teams to capture photos and videos at the task level, share media with customers, send repair approvals via text or email, and track approval status.

By keeping documentation, approvals, and customer communication tied directly to the repair order, Karmak Mobile Service reduces back-and-forth communication, improves transparency, and creates a complete audit trail that supports faster decisions.

"These advancements are built around how service organizations actually operate," said John Cowan, Senior Vice President of Business Solutions at Karmak. "By improving coordination and visibility, we're helping customers protect margins, increase throughput, and deliver a better service experience."

Karmak's broader platform strategy is further strengthened by its recent acquisition of DSI, now known as Karmak Blaze™. While Karmak Fusion™ continues to serve as the enterprise system of record for complex, multi-location operations, Blaze complements that foundation with a cloud-native, mobile-first SaaS solution designed for speed and rapid implementation.

Together, Karmak Fusion and Karmak Blaze support various operational models across the commercial transportation ecosystem.

New Marketing Leadership and Brand Evolution

To support its next phase of growth, Karmak welcomed Marv Moreno as Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Moreno brings more than two decades of experience leading go-to-market strategy, revenue alignment, and customer engagement for enterprise and SaaS organizations.

The refreshed brand story and visual identity were developed through a strategic brand initiative led by Brand Strategist Jed Morley of Backstory Branding.

"Our brand refresh captures the confidence, clarity, and momentum I see across the organization," said Moreno. "We're better positioned to tell Karmak's story clearly and support customers facing increasingly complex operational demands."

"This brand refresh isn't about changing who we are. It's about clearly representing who we've become," said Jim Allen, President and CEO of Karmak. "As a 100 percent employee-owned company, our people think and act like owners. Our product strategy embraces AI responsibly, strengthening automation while preserving the relationships our customers rely on."

About Karmak

Karmak provides purpose-built dealer and business management systems for the commercial transportation industry. For more than 40 years, the employee-owned company has helped dealerships, lease-rental, parts, and service organizations operate with greater accuracy and confidence. Karmak combines flexible technology with personalized support to help customers improve performance and navigate real-world challenges. Karmak: Count On It™

