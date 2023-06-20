KARMAN SPACE & DEFENSE EXPANDS PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR CARBON-CARBON COMPOSITE COMPONENTS

News provided by

Karman Space & Defense

20 Jun, 2023, 11:48 ET

 Increased Capacity Supports Growing Demand for MG Resin and Ultra-High Temperature Materials Utilized in Space and Defense Applications

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman"), a market leader for critical systems including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions, expands production capacity for Carbon-Carbon (C-C) Composite Components to support the growing production volumes for MG Resin and Ultra-High Temperature Materials utilized in space and defense applications. The expansion includes new facility space and equipment for larger components, increased product rates, and high temperature material testing.

Continue Reading
Increased Capacity Supports Growing Demand for MG Resin and Ultra-High Temperature Materials Utilized in Space and Defense Applications Image Source: Dynetics
Increased Capacity Supports Growing Demand for MG Resin and Ultra-High Temperature Materials Utilized in Space and Defense Applications Image Source: Dynetics

Karman's MG Resin Technology addresses the need for ultra-high temperature materials with higher char yields, improved processability, and reduced cycle times. The combined mechanical properties of these unique resins enable the production of best-in-class, high-strength carbon-carbon components and structures for propulsion systems, missiles, hypersonic systems, and spacecraft at lower costs and reduced lead times.

"We are committed to efficiently delivering the highest quality resins to meet our customer's demanding schedules and requirements, and our expanded production capacity is a testament to that commitment. This investment will help us maintain our leadership position in the industry and continue to grow our capabilities," said Tony Koblinski, CEO.

We are excited to announce that Karman's Subject Matter Expert, Ryan Toivola, Ph.D., will be delivering a presentation on the development, processing, and testing of advanced materials at the highly anticipated National Space & Missile Materials Symposium (NSMMS & CRASTE) on June 26-29 in Tucson, AZ.

About Karman Space & Defense
Karman Space & Defense is a concept-to-production solutions provider for the Space and Defense industry's most complex and mission-critical systems, including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with facilities in Washington, Alabama, and Washington DC, Karman brings together industry-leading capabilities, advanced technologies, and the multi-decade history of its four business divisions, AAE Aerospace, AEC, AMRO, and Systima. For more information, visit our website Karman-SD.com.

SOURCE Karman Space & Defense

Also from this source

KARMAN SPACE & DEFENSE ANNOUNCES BOARD OF ADVISORS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.