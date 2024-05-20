Karman Space & Defense Launches New Website & Tagline

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman"), a concept-to-production solutions provider for the most complex challenges in our industry, proudly announces the launch of its captivating, newly redesigned website, and bold tagline "Impossible Ends Here." Highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, Karman also debuted a fresh new look, color palette, and typefaces.

Karman continues to lead in technological advancement and mission success, by integrating engineering, design and analysis for system development with comprehensive in-house manufacturing, test and qualification for system production. The new website showcases Karman's diverse range of capabilities, encompassing Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion Systems. Explore the new website at www.karman-sd.com.

"At Karman Space & Defense, "Impossible Ends Here" isn't just a tagline; it's a promise we uphold to making the impossible a reality," said Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense.

With a rich history and a legacy of innovation, Karman Space & Defense has built a long-standing reputation for excellence in the industry. "We stand ready to collaborate with our customers and together ensure that every mission requirement is not only met but exceeded. I invite you to explore our new website to learn more about how we can work together to achieve the impossible," said Stephanie Sawhill, Chief Business Development Officer.

Karman Space & Defense integrates industry-leading technologies with comprehensive in-house engineering, design, analysis, testing, qualification, and manufacturing processes. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States. Karman's system offerings encompass, Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems. For more information, visit our website Karman-SD.com.

