Karman Space & Defense Launches New Website & Tagline

Karman continues to lead in technological advancement and mission success, by integrating engineering, design and analysis for system development with comprehensive in-house manufacturing, test and qualification for system production. The new website showcases Karman's diverse range of capabilities, encompassing Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion Systems. Explore the new website at www.karman-sd.com.

"At Karman Space & Defense, "Impossible Ends Here" isn't just a tagline; it's a promise we uphold to making the impossible a reality," said Tony Koblinski, CEO of Karman Space & Defense.

With a rich history and a legacy of innovation, Karman Space & Defense has built a long-standing reputation for excellence in the industry. "We stand ready to collaborate with our customers and together ensure that every mission requirement is not only met but exceeded. I invite you to explore our new website to learn more about how we can work together to achieve the impossible," said Stephanie Sawhill, Chief Business Development Officer.

About Karman Space & Defense:

Karman Space & Defense integrates industry-leading technologies with comprehensive in-house engineering, design, analysis, testing, qualification, and manufacturing processes. Karman is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with multiple facilities across the United States. Karman's system offerings encompass, Payload & Protection Systems, Aerodynamic Interstage Systems, and Propulsion & Launch Systems. For more information, visit our website Karman-SD.com.

