Karmanos Cancer Institute receives a $325,372 grant from U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation

"We continue to be amazed by the work the dedicated doctors and researchers at Karmanos have made and are optimistic that this new grant will provide the support they need to continue their lifesaving research," said Kelley LaFontaine, Co-Founder, U CAN-CER VIVE. "We take great pride in knowing that each dollar we raise goes directly toward cancer research here in the state of Michigan."

The U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation grant will fund the study Circulating Tumor DNA as a Predictive Biomarker of Outcomes of Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation in Relapsed Diffuse Large B cell Lymphoma, led by Dipenkumar Modi, M.D. member of the Hematology Multidisciplinary Team at Karmanos. In this pilot study, Karmanos researchers will measure circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to help identify patients who are likely to relapse after autologous stem cell transplantation.

"Diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). Approximately 30% of patients with this disease experience a relapse after standard treatment. About half of the patients with disease relapse achieve durable remission when treated with salvage chemoimmunotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplantation. Currently, the available methods are not highly sensitive enough to identify patients who are likely to relapse following autologous stem cell transplantation. Through this study, we hope to find a biomarker to help identify patients at high risk of relapse and predict transplant outcomes. This will have a significant impact on patient care, and the results of this study will set the foundation for precision medicine-driven treatment strategies in DLBCL," Dr. Modi said.

About U CAN-CER VIVE

Founded by siblings Ryan and Kelley LaFontaine, it is the ongoing mission of the U CAN-CER VIVE Foundation to provide vital funding and support for local cancer research grants to create a cancer-free world. Upon becoming an official nonprofit foundation in February 2016, U CAN-CER VIVE has raised nearly $3,000,000, providing funds for research grants in the State of Michigan. This passion toward the fight against cancer stems from the heart and soul of LaFontaine's commitment to give back after experiencing the affliction of cancer firsthand.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 15 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

