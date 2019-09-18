Karmanos Cancer Institute's 9th Annual Cancer Symposium Oct. 12, FREE
Progress in Cancer Care, Advocacy and Survivorship
Sep 18, 2019, 07:03 ET
DETROIT, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute will present its ninth annual Cancer Symposium – Progress in Cancer Care, Advocacy and Survivorship, on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the MotorCity Casino Hotel Conference Center in Detroit. The educational symposium is FREE but registration is required. The symposium, in collaboration with Wayne State University School of Medicine, will feature breakout sessions with presenters from several cancer specialties: breast, prostate, gastrointestinal, lung, gynecologic, multiple myeloma, lymphoma and leukemia. In addition, there will be experts addressing cancer genetics and genomics, advocacy and solutions to financial toxicity as a result of cancer. Keynote speaker will be Blythe Moran, executive director, American Cancer Society, Inc., North Central Region.
Led by Elisabeth Heath, M.D., FACP, the Patricia C. and E. Jan Hartmann endowed chair for Prostate Cancer Research at Karmanos Cancer Institute, and professor of Oncology and Medicine at WSU School of Medicine, the symposium will share valuable information and tools to help educate and enhance cancer survivorship.
"Due to the overwhelming success of our past symposiums and acting on the feedback from our attendees, we have expanded this year's symposium to include valuable information about several cancer areas," said Dr. Heath. "I encourage those who have been touched by cancer to register and attend the Oct. 12 symposium."
The symposium is sponsored by Bayer, Genentech and Pfizer.
WHAT:
Karmanos Cancer Institute's 9th Annual Cancer Symposium
WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
WHERE:
MotorCity Casino Hotel Conference Center, entrance to Sound Board Theater
WHO:
Those diagnosed with cancer and those who care and advocate for them are encouraged to attend. Guests will hear and have an opportunity to ask questions of local and national cancer experts, as well as survivor advocates.
COST:
FREE but participants must pre-register to accommodate for food and hand-out materials. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Parking is complimentary.
REGISTER:
Register prior to the event and see the full range of topics and speakers by visiting www.karmanos.org/CancerSymposium or by calling 1-800-KARMANOS (1-800-527-6266.)
About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
SOURCE Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
