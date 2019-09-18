Karmanos Cancer Institute's 9th Annual Cancer Symposium Oct. 12, FREE

"Due to the overwhelming success of our past symposiums and acting on the feedback from our attendees, we have expanded this year's symposium to include valuable information about several cancer areas," said Dr. Heath. "I encourage those who have been touched by cancer to register and attend the Oct. 12 symposium."

The symposium is sponsored by Bayer, Genentech and Pfizer.

WHAT: Karmanos Cancer Institute's 9th Annual Cancer Symposium

Progress in Cancer Care, Advocacy and Survivorship



WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.



WHERE: MotorCity Casino Hotel Conference Center, entrance to Sound Board Theater

2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48201 Follow signs to symposium.

Complimentary parking in Ohio Lot off Brooklyn St.



WHO: Those diagnosed with cancer and those who care and advocate for them are encouraged to attend. Guests will hear and have an opportunity to ask questions of local and national cancer experts, as well as survivor advocates.



COST: FREE but participants must pre-register to accommodate for food and hand-out materials. Continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Parking is complimentary.



REGISTER: Register prior to the event and see the full range of topics and speakers by visiting www.karmanos.org/CancerSymposium or by calling 1-800-KARMANOS (1-800-527-6266.)

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation's best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org . Follow Karmanos on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .



