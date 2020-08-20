Karmanos Specialty Pharmacy (KSP) receives full, three-year accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC)

With this designation, KSP is able to continue with its provision of specialty oral oncolytic agents. Additionally, it allows for the provision of agents in other specialized areas, such as HIV, gastroenterology, neurology and many others. KSP will now be able to access various specialty medications, which were previously only available through external pharmacies. This enables KSP to provide patients with the most cutting edge therapies available at an affordable cost.

"This achievement by the KSP staff will allow for continued growth and expansion of our services. With URAC accreditation, we can expand access further into the McLaren Network and serve patients outside of the field of oncology," said Stephen Smith, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Karmanos Cancer Institute. "It is an honor to be a part of this network and we look forward to offering our services to the patients who need it most."

URAC is an independent, nonprofit accreditation third party healthcare quality validator. Their high standards for Specialty Pharmacy accreditation examine standards for risk management, consumer protection, operations and infrastructure, performance monitoring and improvement, pharmacy dispensing, product handling and security, patient service and communication, performance measure reporting and patient management.

"Our team exceeded the criteria and passed through accreditation with flying colors. While the standards are rigorous, our commitment to efficient protocols and service proved to be deserving of accreditation," Smith said.

URAC auditors lauded KSP for its outstanding performance metrics, which met or exceeded industry standards.

This successful audit is the result of KSP's commitment to outstanding patient service and optimization of process.

"KSP staff members are committed to putting patients first. Many Karmanos patients are enrolled in patient assistance programs offered by drug manufacturers or independent foundations. Our goal is to aid them in obtaining the financial assistance that is needed for therapies that may be costly," Smith said.

To enable expeditious and outstanding service, KSP has the ability to access patients' electronic medical records (EMR), which allows pharmacists to review current diagnostic parameters, genetic sequencing, previous medication failures and the provider's plan of care. This promotes rapid insurance prior authorization, a step that can cause delays. In addition, KSP staff works closely with providers who have developed a library of current landmark literature to support medication use in off-label indications to provide patients with the most cutting edge therapies available.

