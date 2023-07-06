KARMANT Learning founder Rishabh Bhavani recognized with the 2023 EY & Junior Achievement Student Entrepreneur Award

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KARMANT Learning, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization advocating for youth wellness, announced that its founder Rishabh Bhavani was recognized with the 2023 EY and Junior Achievement Student Entrepreneur Award at the recent EY Entrepreneur of the Year Pacific Southwest region awards ceremony at Hilton Torrey Pines in La Jolla (San Diego).

KARMANT Learning provides free learning opportunities and wellness support to all youth to encourage balanced development. KARMANT provides educational content and a curriculum that promotes five pillars of health: physical, mental, emotional, social, and intellectual. KARMANT Learning is addressing the burgeoning rates of depression and suicide among young people, statistics that prove youth need fitness and nutrition advice, and overall wellness support, and the isolation wrought by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The program currently reaches hundreds of young people around the world through several web-based programs, including a tutoring video, a buddy support system, online workshops, blogs, and inspirational videos, as well as two magazines aimed at different age groups.

"I would like to thank Ernst & Young and Junior Achievement Orange County & Inland Empire chapter for this recognition. This is a validation for the global youth wellness movement started by the KARMANT Learning team, as we create a new health curriculum with support from some local schools, school districts, and organizations like healthsocal.ai - an initiative of Octane OC. I am heading to Arizona State University (ASU) this Fall to pursue Business Entrepreneurship and intend to continue this work to raise awareness of youth wellness through various entrepreneurship and innovation resources available at ASU," said Rishabh Bhavani.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.3 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

