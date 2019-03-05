Karma's Pininfarina Partnership Breaks Cover

Karma's Pininfarina collaboration was announced in January and is a major addition to the automaker's growing list of strategic business partnerships. The alignment, and others like it, is expected to play an important role in Karma's 'Value-Forward' business plan by helping the automaker accelerate future technology and product development through Pininfarina's turn-key automotive experience.

"Karma is united in spirit with Pininfarina through our shared commitment to stunning design, and we are excited about the reaction we anticipate the end result of our partnership will generate," said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou.

Auto Shanghai 2019, held at the National Center for Exhibition and Convention in Shanghai, opens April 16 and runs through April 25.

Meet Karma Automotive and Karma Revero:

Karma Automotive designs, engineers, assembles and markets luxury electric vehicles, all from its Southern California base of operations. Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, Karma Automotive is committed to elevating and growing the luxury mobility experience for its customers and draws on global relationships and technology partners to achieve this. Named Green Car Journal's 2018 Luxury Green Car of the Year, Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies the company's goals of offering leading automotive design, technology, customization and an outstanding customer experience.

Learn more about Karma Automotive and Revero at www.karmaautomotive.com or visit the password-free Karma Newsroom at www.karmanewsroom.com for the latest press releases, videos and images.

About Pininfarina:

Pininfarina is a luxury design and engineering house established in 1930, icon of the Italian design in the world, which has contributed to write the history of the global automotive industry. Employing nearly 700 people through its offices in Italy, Germany, China and the United States, Pininfarina continues to be the benchmark of the auto and industrial design, deeply involved to designing customer journeys, unique user experiences merging physical and digital worlds through aesthetics and technology. Pininfarina portfolio of services cover design, engineering, conception and manufacturing of unique cars or very small runs. Pininfarina also represents today one of the most prestigious brands in Architecture and Interiors with dozens of awards achieved. Learn more about on www.pininfarina.com

