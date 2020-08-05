Karmen Keup Named Branch Manager of UBS Offices in Sarasota, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS announced today the promotion of Karmen Keup as Executive Director and Branch Manager of the Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Bonita Springs branch offices within UBS Wealth Management USA.

With 20 years of wealth management experience at UBS, Karmen served previously as Executive Director and Assistant Market Head for UBS Private Wealth Management in Long Island, New Jersey, Stamford, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., focusing on ultra-high net worth clients.

"Karmen is an outstanding leader in our industry, recognized for supporting her colleagues to best serve the needs of their clients," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS's Greater Florida region. "We are proud to have Karmen lead our offices in Sarasota, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs, and wish her every success in her new role."

Karmen has spearheaded initiatives for women's career advancement within UBS. In 2019 and 2020, she was one of the UBS delegates at the MAKERS Conference, a global leadership event for people in finance, business, and tech to accelerate women's equality.

She earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration (BSBA) in Marketing from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business. Karmen has also completed Private Wealth Education Programs from the Wharton Business School and Columbia Business School.



