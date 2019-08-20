Karmic's "New" 1935 Hot Rod Ice Cream Truck Delivers Treats and Nostalgia

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With war on the horizon and the Great Depression gripping the country, Americans in the 1930s took solace in simple, wholesome pleasures: the final days of Babe Ruth's career; Benny Goodman swinging on the Hit Parade, the first Technicolor Mickey Mouse short on the big screen.

And the cold comfort that only ice cream can provide.

Karmic Ice Cream's 1935 Hot Rod Ice Cream truck makes its debut in South Florida The "Coolest" Hot Rod Ice Cream truck definitely turns heads in South Florida no matter what time of day it appears

With the unveiling of its 1935 Ford hot rod ice cream truck, Karmic Ice Cream transports South Florida residents back to those bittersweet days – with an emphasis on the "sweet." Frozen novelty lovers as well as classic trucks buffs will be enchanted by the latest addition to Karmic's fleet of vintage ice cream delivery vehicles. Coral Springs-based Karmic's "new" ice cream truck is the perfect centerpiece for any celebration from company picnics, to block parties, to sports tournaments, and anywhere friends gather from Miami to Boynton Beach.

A converted classic 1935 Ford Model 50 pickup, this 345-horsepower hot rod is as cool as the delicious cargo it hauls. It will top 100 mph, but truly draws a crowd when it's sitting still, dispensing goodies from Good Humor, Ben & Jerry's, Popsicle, Klondike, and more. Whether customers crave a Choco Taco, Push-up, Strawberry Shortcake, or the traditional ice cream sandwich, an ice cream truck rental from Karmic is sure to be the life of the party.

South Florida's acknowledged Purveyors of Happiness®, Karmic Ice Cream recreates the nostalgic days the ringing of a bell send children and adults alike running, the chants of "Ice Cream Man!" filling the air.

Karmic Ice Cream rents a fleet of ice cream trucks, pushcarts, and even a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with freezer sidecar that will make your event the talk of the town. Everyone will want their picture taken with an ice cream truck dating from 1931, 1935, or 1958, along with a Karmic Happiness Ambassador handing out their favorite frozen treat.

"Hiring one or more of our ice cream pushcarts and trucks ensures every guest will not only enjoy a tasty ice cream dessert," said Karmic Ice Cream owner Deborah Popkin. "They also can create new memories while reliving a bit of their childhood – or the childhood they wish they had!"

About Karmic Ice Cream – Purveyors of Happiness®, Karmic Ice Cream offers unique, classic ice cream trucks and other vintage vehicles for rent for events around Weston, Coral Springs, Parkland, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Boca Raton, and throughout South Florida. Karmic's vehicles, including a Happiness Ambassador to serve up the delicious treats, rent for $350 for the first hour and $95 for each additional hour, plus $3 per ice cream bar. Additional rates apply for late-night events and rentals to outlying areas. Karmic carries all the top brands of ice cream favorites and can even accommodate guests with novelties that are lactose-, and gluten-free, as well as kosher. You can find out more by visiting www.KarmicIceCream.com

Contact: Steve Popkin

Cell: 954-415-9547

Email: 220081@email4pr.com

SOURCE Karmic Ice Cream

http://www.karmicicecream.com

