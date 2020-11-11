Karner Blue Capital reports progress on environment and biodiversity in mining industry

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karner Blue Capital, a woman-owned business and investment advisor that develops and manages ESG investment strategies centered on biodiversity protection, has released a new report that offers cautious optimism about the metals and mining industry's impact on biodiversity and the environment, recommending investment and corporate engagement as an effective strategy for supporting continued improvement in the industry.

The metals and mining industry provides critical raw materials that make possible a wide range of existing and emerging technologies, including innovative green technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels. The fact is that the green economy of the future literally cannot exist without the copper, nickel, lithium, aluminum, cobalt and various rare earth minerals that are supplied by the metals and mining industry. At the same time, decades of adverse environmental impacts from mining activities such as greenhouse gas emissions, hazardous waste and habitat loss have tarnished the industry's reputation. But leaders in the industry have embraced the importance of environmental protection measures and biodiversity preservation in their business operations and are increasingly responsive to stakeholder pressure and ESG investor concerns seeking implementation of socially responsible production methodologies. In fact, according to a recent study published by Ernst & Young, nearly half of all executives in the industry rank the loss of social support – or the industry's social license to operate – as their single most important business risk.

"Our Metals and Mining Industry Report reveals that much work remains to be done, but there are also reasons to be hopeful," said Vicki Benjamin, president of Karner Blue Capital. "Public scrutiny has ratcheted up the pressure on industry leaders to mitigate their environmental impacts and save our planet's wildlife. Driven by our impact investing ethos, Karner Blue Capital believes that company engagement and investments in mining companies with the strongest biodiversity, environmental protection and animal welfare policies can continue to raise the industry's standards and protect our planet for future generations."

Karner Blue Capital believes that investors can raise the industry's standards and work to protect the health of our planet through corporate engagement and rigorously researched investments in metals and mining companies that have strong animal welfare, biodiversity and environmental protection policies and practices. The whitepaper highlights the progress that some forward-looking metals and mining companies have made in certain key operational areas such as tailings storage facility and acid mine drainage management, emergency preparedness, site location and site reclamation and rehabilitation. The report explains that the top performing companies have implemented policies and procedures to mitigate environmental risk and transparently report on the specific measures that have been implemented to promote biodiversity, protect animal habitats, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"As impact investors we want to change the trajectory of biodiversity loss and are highly conscious of what mining can mean for the environment, biodiversity, and animal welfare," Benjamin said. "In selecting companies for our client portfolios, KBC excludes companies that extract or generate revenue from coal and focuses on companies with a demonstrated commitment to innovation and the implementation of more environmentally-friendly mining methodologies. Ultimately, we find that the top performing companies in the metals and mining industry are moving effectively to protect the world's rapidly declining biodiversity through the implementation of best practices and serious engagement with concerned stakeholders."

For more information on Karner Blue Capital's Metals and Mining Industry Report, visit https://karnerbluecapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Karner-Blue-Capital-Metals-and-Mining-White-Paper-08102020.pdf.

For more information on Karner Blue Capital's innovative nature-based investment strategies, visit http://www.karnerbluecapital.com.

About Karner Blue Capital

Karner Blue Capital (KBC) is an SEC-registered investment adviser, Certified B Corporation, and signatory to both the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the Finance for Biodiversity Pledge. KBC's ESG investment strategies are centered around the protection of our planet for future generations with a specific focus on preserving biodiversity, promoting environmental stewardship, and improving animal welfare. We use proprietary research and company benchmarking to identify and invest in forward-looking companies that are leading their respective industries with respect to the treatment of animals and the protection of natural animal habitats, as these are key but often overlooked components in the fight to ensure the continued health and vitality of our planet. KBC's objective is to provide sustainable and responsible investment products that enable investors who care about the treatment of animals, the degradation of their habitats, and the planetary risks posed by biodiversity loss to align their investments with their values.

Karner Blue Capital, LLC (KBC) is an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information presented in this press release is for educational purposes only and does not constitute general or personal investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any security or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security. There is no assurance that any Karner Blue Capital strategy will achieve its investment objective. Investing in accordance with any Karner Blue Capital strategy involves risk, including the possible loss of principal invested. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the applicable strategy carefully before investing. KBC's Firm Brochure (Part 2A to Form ADV) includes this and other important information about the firm and is available on KBC's website or upon request by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-833-KARNERB (527-6372).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Orange Orchard

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Karner Blue Capital

Related Links

http://www.karnerbluecapital.com

