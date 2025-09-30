Karo Healthcare appoints Konstanze Gallinatus as Chief Transformation Officer

Karo Healthcare ("Karo") has appointed Konstanze Gallinatus as Chief Transformation Officer and member of the Corporate Management Team.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The appointment of Konstanze reflects Karo's significant growth ambitions in the years ahead and the steps Karo is taking to develop, strengthen and streamline the company. Karo's vision is to become a leading European consumer healthcare company with revenues of more than EUR 1 billion and industry-leading profitability by 2030, fueled by continued M&A and by unlocking long-term value from every acquisition. Her extensive experience in transformation, pricing, and demand management brings valuable expertise to Karo's leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Konstanze to Karo. With her strong leadership capabilities and track record in transformation, execution, and value creation in a private equity context, she will be instrumental in Karo's next growth journey with KKR and the realization of our value creation plan. Subject to regulatory approvals, Konstanze will also take a key role in supporting the future integration of the Perrigo Skin Health business. I very much look forward to working with her," says Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO.

Konstanze joins Karo in January 2026 from Douglas Group AG, the leading European omnichannel retailer for premium beauty, where she spent seven years as a member of the Executive Committee. In her role as Executive Vice President for Program Management Office and Chief Pricing & Demand Officer, she was responsible for strategy and transformation, pricing, and demand forecasting and replenishment, leading the company's transformation in close collaboration with its private equity owner, CVC. Among her achievements were the development and implementation of Douglas' value creation plan, resulting in more than €100m in EBITDA improvement, as well as the establishment of centralised pricing and demand forecasting teams.

Prior to Douglas, Konstanze started her career at OC&C Strategy Consultants and held C-level positions at various start-up companies, including CEO of Aklebia eCare Solutions and CFO of Springlane.

"I am very excited to join Karo at this important point in its development. The company has built a strong foundation, achieved impressive growth, and established a clear position in consumer healthcare. I look forward to contributing my experience and working closely with Christoffer, the management team, all colleagues at Karo and its new owner KKR to further strengthen the company's transformation and growth journey," says Konstanze Gallinatus.

About Karo Healthcare

Karo Healthcare is a leading European consumer healthcare company with the purpose of delivering 'Smart choices for everyday healthcare', empowering people to live life to the fullest. Our products are available in more than 90 countries and include trusted original brands such as Lamisil®, E45®, Pevaryl®, Proct®, AlphaFoods, Nutravita, Flux®, Locobase®, Multi-Gyn® and Paracet®. Headquartered in Stockholm, Karo employs about 470 people who work out of Karo's 13 international hubs. For more info, visit karohealthcare.com.

