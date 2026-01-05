Karofi Reinforces Its Global Water Brand with Smart Wellness Ecosystem at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karofi , one of the leading water purification brands in the international market, is strengthening its global brand presence by showcasing its Smart Smart Home Water and Wellness Ecosystem at CES 2026 (Consumer Electronics Show), the world's most powerful technology event.

Karofi’s CES 2026 booth concept

With products trusted and adopted in more than 50 countries worldwide, Karofi positions water as a core pillar of modern living—moving beyond utility to become a foundation for health, home protection, and long-term lifestyle quality. CES 2026 serves as a global platform for the brand to highlight how advanced water purification solutions can support smarter, healthier homes.

Smart Wellness Ecosystem: Water at the Core of Modern Living

Karofi's Smart Wellness Ecosystem is built on a clear philosophy: home wellness starts with water. Rather than addressing water quality through fragmented devices, the ecosystem treats water comprehensively—from the point of entry to the point of use—ensuring consistent quality across daily household activities such as bathing, laundry, cooking, and drinking.

This water-first approach reflects growing global awareness of how water quality directly impacts health, appliance longevity, and overall living standards, particularly in urban households and modern residential developments.

Premium Drinking Water Solutions: Diamond and Platinum Series

At the heart of Karofi's drinking water portfolio are the Diamond Series and Platinum Series, premium platforms designed for contemporary kitchens and performance-driven households.

The Diamond Series represents Karofi's flagship line, combining advanced filtration performance with refined design details such as chrome-finished handles, electronic faucets, and hydrogen-enriched water capability. Designed as a visible centerpiece rather than a concealed appliance, the Diamond Series reflects a shift toward lifestyle-oriented water systems that integrate seamlessly into modern interiors. The platform is also engineered to evolve into a centralized smart water hub, supporting future lifestyle integrations.

The Platinum Series introduces a premium dual-faucet configuration with a distinctive square-handle design, delivering hot, cold, and RO-purified water from a compact, space-efficient system. Both series address key consumer priorities, including safety, energy efficiency, ease of maintenance, and elegant design—particularly suited for urban homes and young families.

Whole-House Water Protection: Treating Water at the Source

Complementing its drinking water solutions, Karofi's Smart Wellness Ecosystem includes whole-house water treatment systems designed to protect homes from the source. Solutions such as P01S, P02S, and CDI address common water challenges including hardness, residual chlorine, scale buildup, and dissolved ions.

By combining advanced carbon filtration, softening technologies, and intelligent system design, these solutions help safeguard plumbing systems, extend appliance lifespan, and improve water quality throughout the home.

For advanced applications, CDI (Capacitive Deionization) technology offers a salt-free approach to ion removal, delivering adjustable TDS reduction with high water recovery and continuous operation—providing a more sustainable alternative to conventional softening methods.

From Lab to Mass Production: Manufacturing Excellence for Global Markets

Karofi's global brand strength is supported by a strong foundation in research, engineering, and manufacturing. The company operates three modern manufacturing facilities with a combined footprint of approximately 63,000 square meters, supported by more than 200 R&D engineers and automated production lines.

This integrated Lab → Engineering → Manufacturing → Global Market model enables Karofi to deliver consistent quality, scalable production, and regulatory compliance across diverse international markets. Key drinking water systems comply with internationally recognized standards such as NSF/ANSI 58 and UL 399, reinforcing the brand's commitment to safety and performance.

Global Trust with Select OEM/ODM Capability

Karofi's water purification solutions are widely adopted in more than 50 countries across North America, the GCC, Africa, Southeast Asia, South America, and Oceania. The brand's ability to perform reliably under diverse water conditions demonstrates the robustness of its engineering and system design.

In addition to its branded portfolio, Karofi also provides OEM and ODM services for water purifiers and water softeners, supporting select partners seeking customized solutions. While not the primary focus of its brand communication, this capability reflects Karofi's technical depth and manufacturing flexibility.

CES 2026: A Global Brand Platform

Karofi's participation at CES 2026 serves as a strategic brand platform to reinforce its position as a global water purification leader. By highlighting its Smart Wellness Ecosystem—spanning premium drinking water and whole-house protection solutions—the company underscores how water-focused innovation can elevate modern living standards worldwide.

To learn more or schedule a meeting during CES, please visit: https://karofiglobal.com/pages/usa-ces-2026 .

KAROFI GROUP JCS

Email: [email protected]

Hotline: +84 83 774 8966

